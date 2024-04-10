Announcing the release of NCC's publication - Neonatal Imaging, Second Edition

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the release of the Second Edition of Neonatal Imaging ISBN 978-0-9890198-5-9. Written by Pediatric radiologists, this 7"x10", 432-page book has over 550 annotated images and is 40% longer than the first edition. It includes an entirely new chapter "Musculoskeletal Systems" along with expanded content and new cases throughout the book. The authors have provided readers with a detailed understanding of imaging, specific to the neonate. Their dedication and commitment to the field is evident in each chapter.
CHICAGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neonatal Imaging provides a foundation for neonatal health care providers; to understand techniques, artifacts and positioning, to relate detailed pathology and interpretation of neonatal radiologic & sonographic images and to differentiate between normal and abnormal findings verses artifact. This book creates a framework for neonatal imaging, providing both basic and challenging issues when reading and interpreting x-rays & ultrasounds.
Neonatal Imaging is a visual learning experience, providing detailed pathology through imaging illustrations and includes over 550 annotated images. Each chapter gives a brief overview of the pathology of disease and provides an in-depth discussion of the concepts and systematic approach to the imaging studies.
Neonatal Imaging is broken down into 5 major sections that include the Chest, Abdomen, Head, Genitourinary Track and Musculoskeletal Systems. Each system is outlined with the specific studies often needed for this patient population. This book includes positioning, techniques, lines and tubes, as well as an understanding of artifacts. All of which must be taken into account when interpreting these studies.
This publication is an excellent resource to providers. The 27 patient cases will challenge the reader and can be used for new learner education & training.
Neonatal Imaging, Second Edition
ISBN: 978-0-9890198-5-9
Available at: Amazon.com
ABOUT NCC:
NCC is a not-for-profit organization that maintains national certification and credentialing programs for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 215,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975. NCC was first accredited in 1997 and has since maintained continuous accreditation for its certification and credentialing programs.
