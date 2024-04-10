Announcing the release of NCC's publication - Neonatal Imaging, Second Edition

NCC provides Certification and CE for licensed health care professionals focusing on women's health, obstetric and neonatal specialties and envisions a transformed health care system where all licensed health care professionals in women's health, obstetric and neonatal specialties are certified. Post this

Neonatal Imaging is broken down into 5 major sections that include the Chest, Abdomen, Head, Genitourinary Track and Musculoskeletal Systems. Each system is outlined with the specific studies often needed for this patient population. This book includes positioning, techniques, lines and tubes, as well as an understanding of artifacts. All of which must be taken into account when interpreting these studies.

This publication is an excellent resource to providers. The 27 patient cases will challenge the reader and can be used for new learner education & training.

Neonatal Imaging, Second Edition

ISBN: 978-0-9890198-5-9

Available at: Amazon.com

