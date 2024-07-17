Announcing the release of NCC's publication - Handbook of Neonatal Neurology

Created because Every NICU is a Neuro-NICU! Post this

The book opens with the fundamental knowledge of normal central nervous system development and a thorough neurological examination of the neonate, with a focus on identifying even subtle abnormalities.

Additional chapters provide details on common brain malformations and abnormalities, metabolic encephalopathies, degenerative and neuromuscular disorders, perinatal asphyxia and hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, central nervous system infections, perinatal and postnatal head trauma, stroke, and seizures.

Developmental vulnerability of the preterm brain is highlighted with additional discussions on intraventricular hemorrhage and associated preterm brain lesions, and the neurological effects of pain, stress, and sedation.

Finally, additional management guidance is provided for neuroprotection, developmentally supportive care, family centered care, and the approach to ethical, legal, and palliative care.

This 400-page publication is for neonatal health care providers who are committed to optimizing neurodevelopmental outcomes in these vulnerable babies.

Handbook of Neonatal Neurology

ISBN: 978-0-9890198-6-6

Available at: Amazon.com

ABOUT NCC:

NCC is a not-for-profit organization that maintains national certification and credentialing programs for physicians, nurses and other licensed health care professionals in the obstetric, gynecologic and neonatal specialties. More than 215,000 licensed health care professionals have been awarded prestigious NCC credentials since its inception in 1975. NCC was first accredited in 1997 and has since maintained continuous accreditation for its certification and credentialing programs.

Media Contact

Cyndi Scovel, NATIONAL CERTIFICATION CORPORATION (NCC), 2198719360, [email protected] , www.NCCwebsite.org

SOURCE NATIONAL CERTIFICATION CORPORATION (NCC)