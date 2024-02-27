Announcing the Results: M&A Source® Fall Conference and Deal Market - Survey of Lower Middle Market Advisors, Private Equity Groups and Family Offices

Today, M&A Source®, the leading trade association for lower middle market transaction advisors, announced the attendee survey results for its Fall Conference and Deal Market, hosted in Charlotte, NC. The event provided a carefully curated opportunity for true lower middle market intermediaries, private equity groups and family groups to connect, build relationships and network. The Deal Market received an 80.7 percent good or excellent rating from respondents.
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, M&A Source®, the leading trade association for lower middle market transaction advisors, announced the attendee survey results for its Fall Conference and Deal Market, hosted in Charlotte, NC. The event provided a carefully curated opportunity for true lower middle market intermediaries, private equity groups and family groups to connect, build relationships and network. The Deal Market received an 80.7 percent good or excellent rating from respondents.
M&A Source Conferences & Deal Markets are held in the spring and fall for professionals serving the lower middle market. M&A advisors, private equity firms and family offices leverage connections made at the Deal Market to establish strong relationships that strengthen practice efficiency. The conferences also provide exclusive, high-level educational workshops to ensure members are current on best practices.
"M&A Source is the only organization dedicated to the lower middle market. The concentration of private equity groups and family offices focused on this segment, and the time available to build relationships is of great benefit for advisors and investors, alike." - Scott Mashuda, Past Chair of the Board, M&A Source
About M&A Source
M&A Source® is the leading not for profit association for individuals and firms engaged in lower middle market business transactions. The association provides education, benefits, conferences, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Mergers & Acquisitions Master Intermediary® (M&AMI®) designation to qualified advisors. For additional information, contact M&A Source directly at 216-243-0030.
Media Contact
Kylene Golubski, M&A Source, 216-243-0030, [email protected], http://www.masource.org
SOURCE M&A Source
Share this article