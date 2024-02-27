Announcing the Results: M&A Source® Fall Conference and Deal Market - Survey of Lower Middle Market Advisors, Private Equity Groups and Family Offices

Today, M&A Source®, the leading trade association for lower middle market transaction advisors, announced the attendee survey results for its Fall Conference and Deal Market, hosted in Charlotte, NC. The event provided a carefully curated opportunity for true lower middle market intermediaries, private equity groups and family groups to connect, build relationships and network. The Deal Market received an 80.7 percent good or excellent rating from respondents.

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, M&A Source®, the leading trade association for lower middle market transaction advisors, announced the attendee survey results for its Fall Conference and Deal Market, hosted in Charlotte, NC. The event provided a carefully curated opportunity for true lower middle market intermediaries, private equity groups and family groups to connect, build relationships and network. The Deal Market received an 80.7 percent good or excellent rating from respondents.