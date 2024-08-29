Announcing the Shawgrass Foundations Artificial Turf Collection

Made in the USA! Post this

Unmatched Softness and Durability: At the heart of the Foundations Collection is the innovative use of Polyethylene/Polypropylene fibers, creating a turf surface that is not only smooth to the touch but also incredibly durable. This unique blend ensures that Shawgrass products stand out as the best in the market.

Proudly Made in the USA: Shawgrass takes immense pride in manufacturing the Foundations Collection domestically. It is manufactured in Northwest Georgia and will be available nationally. This commitment not only allows us to give back to our community but also guarantees that each product meets the high-quality standards that Shawgrass is known for.

Shawgrass products are designed and developed by the same research and development team responsible for the top-rated athletic fields made by Shaw Sports Turf. Shawgrass products are designed to be extremely durable and long-lasting while maintaining a natural grass look and feel.

About Shawgrass: A subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Shaw Industries is a comprehensive flooring provider, offering a wide array of products including carpet, hardwood, resilient, tile/stone flooring, and synthetic turf. Shaw Turf, a division of Shaw Industries, is a frontrunner in the North American synthetic turf market, known for its exceptional quality and innovation.

For more information or to locate a dealer, please visit Shawgrass.com.

