Announcing the U.S. Release of "Young Magazine" : A Manga Magazine Featuring 19 Brand-New Debut Chapters Exclusively for American Audiences

Immerse yourself in a deeper reading experience through complex themes and rich world-building that push beyond the boundaries of Shonen manga. Post this

"For our selection, we held an open call and received submissions from over 100 manga creators. Ultimately, 19 titles were carefully selected for your enjoyment. We hope to introduce the potential of Seinen manga—which explores themes and ideas beyond the scope of Shonen—to more readers in North America, the largest manga audience outside of Japan," said Hidemi Shiraki, Editor in Chief of

Young Magazine. He added, "Immerse yourself in a deeper reading experience through complex themes and rich world-building that push beyond the boundaries of Shonen manga."

This special, premium issue of Young Magazine, containing over 1,044 pages of high-quality content, will be distributed for FREE to attendees of Anime NYC as well as being made available at participating Kinokuniya locations for a limited time. Fans can also read all the new material on the official X account and official website, which will feature special videos capturing the unique worlds of each of the 16 new series as well as a summary video providing an overview for all 16 of the included titles. The official X account will host a campaign where participants can win limited prizes by posting about the manga they voted for. Details will be announced on the official X.

Details

Young Magazine X Official account / @YANMAGA_USA

Young Magazine Official website / https://yanmaga.jp/young_magazine_USA

*The website is scheduled to launch on Aug. 21. (Will be announced on the official X at a later date)

Booklet Distribution Period and Place *While supplies last.

August 21–August 24, 2025: Kinokuniya booth at Anime NYC

August 21–November 10, 2025: 17 Kinokuniya stores across the country

Voting Period / August 21–November 10, 2025

Voting Results Announcement / December 15, 2025

Panel Events and Autograph Sessions at Anime NYC 2025

In addition to distributing the booklet, there will also be discussion events and autograph sessions with manga creators, Minetaro Mochizuki, writer and artist of Dragon Head and Kengo Hanazawa, writer and artist of UNDER NINJA on Aug. 24. More details will be announced from Anime NYC 2025 Official.

Exhibition and Exclusive Giveaways at Kinokuniya

At Kinokuniya stores, not only will exclusive booklets be distributed, but mini-autograph boards will also be given away with purchase of any work originating from Young Magazine between Aug. 21 and Nov. 10 while supplies last. There will also be special exhibitions featuring reproduced artwork at all locations. Finally, exclusive in-store decorations will be featured at the NYC location for one week from Aug. 18. Further details will be announced on the official X account.

About Young Magazine

In publication since 1980, Young Magazine has been the home of some of the most acclaimed manga in the history of the medium, including "AKIRA" and "Ghost in the Shell". The titles featured in Young Magazine are intended for adults. Sometimes referred to as "Seinen" manga (as opposed to "Shōnen" or "Shojo" series, targeted at teens) these mature series depict intense emotions and graphic content to tell unique, compelling stories in genres like crime, sci-fi, and horror. Young Magazine is famously boundary-pushing in Japan, known to include violence, drug use, sexuality, LGBTQ+ themes, and more. For adults interested in an authentic Japanese manga experience, there is no better destination than the original pages of Weekly Young Magazine.

About Kodansha

KODANSHA Ltd. is Japan's leading publishing house based in Tokyo, having delivered stories into ready hands across the globe with a wide variety of content from manga to novels, fashion magazines, news journals, and picture books for children, as well as TV anime, movies, series, and video games since 1909 in the spirit of "Inspire Impossible Stories." KODANSHA is globally recognized as the licensor of some of the world's most loved manga IPs, such as AKIRA, Attack on Titan, and Ghost in the Shell. Their digital platform is the official Kodansha manga app, K MANGA, where you can dive into your favorite Kodansha titles every day.

The full lineup of titles and creators

Titles eligible for voting

BOYS RUN THE RIOT - IN TRANSITION -

by Keito Gaku Fasciation

by OUGA Godmother

by Rin Shimokawa GOUMA The Blade that Slaughters Gods

by Hiroki Ishizawa Into the Dark

Anri Morikuma Is My Love Strange ?

by Hikari Azuma KIKIKAIKAI

by Kyuri Yamada Pregnant

by Denchi Matsumoto (Story) / Keita Nishijima (Art) PROJECT METALLIA

by Yukito Iwai Protocol Ryugu

by Daisaku Tsuru Still You

by Kami Nishio The Graveyard Shift

by Yoshimi Sato The Journey of a Dark Elf with Fading Powers

by Daisuke Itabashi The Knight of Blasphemy

by Ray Kindo THE LAST TERRAN

by Hiroshi Takashige (Story) / Tatsumi Hitomoji (Art) To Dusk and Twilight

by Robico



Featured additional titles ME AND BOB DYLAN (AND MY FATHER)

by Shuzo Oshimi The Silent Forest

by Masaaki Nakayama Subaru and Subaru

by Shuichi Shigeno UNDER NINJA

by Kengo Hanazawa

All art assets must be credited. Please check this link for more details and download art assets.

Media Contact

Ryoko Watanabe — PR Representative at STORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC. for, Kodansha Ltd., 1 3107456801, [email protected]

SOURCE Kodansha Ltd.