Announcing the Winners of the 2024 "IndieReader Discovery Awards"

"There's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them."

While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making an indie book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.

Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story. This year's sponsors included Reedsy, Smith Publicity and NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret,

There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 52 category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).

The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.

FICTION

First Place

Daniel Babka / Lightning Bugs And Aliens

Genre: Coming of Age

Contact: [email protected]

Second Place

Thomas Holland / Vessels of Wrath

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

Contact: [email protected]

Third Place

Genevieve Morrissey / Marriage and Hanging

Genres: Historical Fiction, Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

Contact: [email protected]

NON-FICTION

First Place

Erin Eby / The Santa Book

Genre: Gift/Holiday/Specialty

Contact: [email protected]

Second Place

Heidi Schauster / Nurture

Genre: Parenting (Child Care/Family)

Contact: [email protected]

Third Place

Mark Steven Porro / A Cup of Tea on the Commode

Genre: Aging/Death & Dying

Contact: [email protected]

CATEGORY WINNERS

Best First Book (Fiction) - Barbara Cottrell / Darkness Below

Genres: Dark Fantasy, Horror

Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Allyson Letteri / Standout Startup

Genre: Business

Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Jeffrey M. Feingold/ There Is No Death in Finding Nemo

Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Sheryle Gillihan/ The World We Know

Action/Adventure - John Winn Miller / The Hunt for the Peggy C

Anthology - Diane Gottlieb (editor) / Awakenings

AUDIO BOOK (Romance, New Adult) - Evie Alexander / Love ad Lib

AUDIO BOOK (Mystery/Suspense/Thriller, Action/Adventure) - Susan Rogers, John Roosen/ Cobra Pose

Biography - Barbara Bergren / Witness For My Father

Business - Pete Kusiak/ Drop The F-Bomb In Your Business

Chick Lit - Erin Bell/ Don't F*CK With Narcissists

Children's (Board books and Pre-reading) - Sheryl Bass/ Baby Dragon's Big Sneeze

Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Kay Jones , Peter Trimarco/ The Cousins Are Coming

Coming of Age - Lily Foster/ When the Night is Over

Cooking/Baking - Lana Taylor Stuart/ My Southern Table

Dark Fantasy - Michael Karolewski/ The Soul Sector

Dystopian - Lena Gibson/ Switching Tracks: Out of the Trash

Education - Amnon Kabatchnik/ Horror on the Stage

Environment - Zaayin Salaam MD/ With Love, From Planet B

Erotica - L.M. Mountford/ Give Us Bad Boys & Billionaires

Fantasy - Alison Levy/ Magic By Any Other Name

Graphic Novel - Sam Torode/ The Dirty Parts of the Bible

Health/Medicine/Nutrition - PL Bandy MD/ Rehabit Your Life

Historical Fiction - SL Beaumont/ The War Photographers

History (tie)- Tae-hyok Kim and Nicole Kim Rogers/ Beyond the Border

History (tie) - K.A. Nelson/ Killing Shore

Horror - Christopher Hawkins/ Downpour

How To - Dominic McLoughlin/ Be a Better Manager in Five Minutes a Day

Humor (Fiction) – Andrew Diamond/ The Sellout

Inspirational/Spiritual - Cornelia E Davis/ Disrupter

Kids (Fiction)- Stephen B. Haunts/ Diary of a Martian: The Discovery

Kids (Non Fiction) - Kim Carr/ Dandelion: my house chicken

LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - Bill VanPatten/ Refuge

LGBTQ+ (Non Fiction) - Lori Horvitz/ Collect Call to My Mother

Literary Fiction - Josh Green/ SECRETS OF ASH

Memoir (tie)- Blue Butterfield/ Maine, A Love Story

Memoir (tie)- Elisabeth Haggblde/ Trauterose: Growing Up In Postwar Munich

Middle Grade - Mark Cheverton/ Facing the Beast Within

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Mel Harrison/ Spies Among Us

New Adult - Audrey Auden/ The Voice in All

Paranormal - MC Hunton/ Conviction

Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Shawn Elliot/ A Busy Parent's Guide to Preventing Childhood Obesity

Poetry (Non-Fiction) - Ebenezer O. Makinde/ Worth of Diamonds

Poetry (Fiction) - James Victor Anderson/ An Occasional Damage of Roses

Politics/Current Events - Bill Herrington/ The Green Real Deal

Pop Culture - Matt Ingwalson/ The Nihilisticats

Popular Fiction - Fiona Graham/ The Chancer

Psychology/Mental Health - Danuza Aquino/ Healing All Homes

Religion - Theodore Orenstein/ Awaken Your Soul

Romance - Sarah Lahey/ Louie the Lynx and Ryan the Lion

Science Fiction - Avi Datta/ The Movement (Time Corrector Series Book 2)

Self-Help - Craig Cooke/ Business Kung Fu

Short Stories (Fiction) - Michael Glenn/ Selected Stories

Socially Conscious (Fiction) - Susan Kraus/ When We Lost Touch

Spiritual - S. Sky/ Sage and the Crystal Bot: Telepathy Tide

Sports/Fitness/Recreation - John Blossom/ The Last Football Player

Travel - Marc-David Munk/ Urgent Calls from Distant Places

Women's Fiction - Jacqueline Boulden/ Family Ties Family Lies

Women's Issues- Jackie Lewis/ Tessa's Heart: A Texas Story

Young Adult (Fiction)– Hayley Reese Chow/ Odriel's Heirs

Writing/Publishing - Joshua Lisec/ So Good They Call You a Fake

2024 PANEL OF JUDGES

Agent

The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration

A.S. Drayton, 2022 Winner for Are You Okay?: The Carryover of Kindness

Felicia Bengtsson, Head of Community, REEDSY Discovery

Phil Leo, PM IMAGES

Mike Denora, PM IMAGES

Jessie Glenn, Director, MINDBUCK MEDIA BOOK PUBLICITY

Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY

Thanks to our 2024 SPONSORS

Dystel, Goderich & Bourret

Smith Publicity

Reedsy

Featherlite

Media Contact

Amy Edelman, IndieReader, 1 9738655368, [email protected] , www.indiereader.com

