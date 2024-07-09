Announcing the Winners of the 2024 VIP Women in Technology Scholarships

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) has selected 12 recipients for our annual scholarship program to encourage and support young women entering into a degree program in computer science, information technology, or a related field.
FOLSOM, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This year, we received more than 160 essays from young women widespread across the country from 31 states, with the most applications coming from Texas (California had this honor last year). Most of the young women this year heard about our scholarship through online search engines and scholarship websites. Next year we hope to spread the word even farther, perhaps we can reach all 50 states. This year's essay question asked our applicants to imagine the technology of the future, with a request that they approach their responses with creativity and thoughtfulness, and we were not disappointed," commented Jonna Ward, CEO and president of VIP.
Our list of recipients includes:
- Almia Azamat is a Georgia Tech Computer Science student who is passionate about impactful technology for her local and global communities.
- Aryahi Gupta is an incoming computer engineering student at Northwestern University who has worked on projects in the medical IT field including computer vision projects for early coronary artery disease detection to co-founding a nonprofit to produce affordable 3D-printed dentures.
- Claire Vlases is a rising senior at Claremont McKenna College who hopes to use technology and artificial intelligence to address gaps in technology access, especially in rural and agricultural areas.
- Emmanuella Braide is currently enrolled in the Master of Science in Information Systems program at the University of Washington with a focus on becoming a product manager to advance technology and innovation.
- Grace Wang is pursuing the accelerated B.S/M.S. computer science program at Stony Brook, specializing in AI/Machine Learning to become a machine learning engineer.
- Kaitlyn Harrington is a computer science major at Villanova University; an award-winning social innovator, Kaitlyn has received multiple national STEM honors and has been featured in two children's books: "Young Change Makers" by Stacy Bauer and "What Kids Did" by Erin Silver.
- Karen Huang is from Orange County, California and will be an incoming UCI student majoring in Computer Science.
- Linda Oyolu is pursuing a master's degree in technology management at Georgetown University where she specializes in enterprise cloud computing.
- Lisa Kasamba is a master's student at the UC Berkeley School of Information where she specializes in product management with a focus on cybersecurity products.
- Maya Krolik is studying Artificial Intelligence and Decision Making at MIT, where she recently conducted research on using OpenAI's GPT as a property predictor for chemistry.
- Soumya Jailwala will be enrolling at the University of Maryland to focus on pursuing a career in sustainable solutions.
- Zariah Arrington is an incoming freshman to the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she will be majoring in Computer Science and Design; she is also a recipient of the school's Dean's Merit Scholarship through the Women in Engineering Program.
For consideration for our 2025 Women in Technology Scholarship, please visit our website in February of 2025 for the updated application and prompt: https://trustvip.com/company/vip-cares.
Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is a leading digital transformation consultancy offering deep expertise deploying technology solutions and providing customized professional services tailored to meet client needs. We are a talent and customer-centric led company serving over 1,300 government and commercial clients since our founding in 1996. We help our clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. We empower clients to modernize systems and experiences through our repeatable, yet uniquely tailored system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. We know our greatest success will always come from the value we create for our clients, for each other, and for our communities. For more information, visit us at https://trustvip.com.
