Announcing the Winners of the 2024 VIP Women in Technology Scholarships

Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) has selected 12 recipients for our annual scholarship program to encourage and support young women entering into a degree program in computer science, information technology, or a related field.

FOLSOM, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This year, we received more than 160 essays from young women widespread across the country from 31 states, with the most applications coming from Texas (California had this honor last year). Most of the young women this year heard about our scholarship through online search engines and scholarship websites. Next year we hope to spread the word even farther, perhaps we can reach all 50 states. This year's essay question asked our applicants to imagine the technology of the future, with a request that they approach their responses with creativity and thoughtfulness, and we were not disappointed," commented Jonna Ward, CEO and president of VIP.