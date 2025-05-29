Announcing the Winners of the 2025 "IndieReader Discovery Awards"

"There's no longer much doubt that indie authors can be both commercially and creatively successful. All that was left to do was create a credible vehicle by which to find them." Post this

While writing a great book is the first step, getting it in front of the right people—be they readers or agents—is also a critical part of making an indie book a success. To that end, judges on the IRDA panel include PR and publishing professionals, editors, book designers, professional reviewers and more. Winners will have their titles submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration.

Judging is based on the quality of writing, editing and the originality of the story. This year's sponsors included Reedsy, Smith Publicity and NY-based literary agents Dystel, Goderich & Bourret,

There was a first, second and third place winner for fiction and non-fiction categories, 52 category winners and two winners each for BEST FIRST BOOK and BEST COVER DESIGN (for fiction and non-fiction).

The winners, judges, the genre and the authors contact information follows below.

Fiction

First Place

Cynthia Reeves/ The Last Whaler

Genres: Literary Fiction, Historical Fiction

Contact: [email protected]

Second Place

Kim Hays/ A Fondness for Truth

Genre: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller

Contact: [email protected]

Third Place

David Cary Lane/ The Puppy Prophet

Genre: Inspirational/Spiritual

Contact: [email protected]

Non-Fiction

First Place

Ana Hebra Flaster/ Property of the Revolution

Genre: Memoir

Contact: [email protected]

Second Place

Geir Jordahl (Photographer), Rolf Jacobsen (Poetry)/ The Endless Sphere of Time

Genres: Photography, Poetry

Contact: [email protected]

Third Place

Astrid Tuttle Winegar/ Celebrating Comfy, Cozy Foods from North America

Genre: Cooking/Baking

Contact: [email protected]

CATEGORY WINNERS

Best First Book (Fiction) - Morgan Hatch/ Gone To Ground

Genres: Mystery/Suspense/Thriller, Coming of Age

Best First Book (Non-Fiction) - Kristine Meldrum/ Parkinson's: How to Reduce Symptoms Through Exercise

Genre: Health/Medicine/Nutrition

Best Book Cover (Fiction) – Melissa Connelly/ What Was Lost

Best Book Cover (Non-Fiction) - Martina Gruppo/ Hello Flower

Action/Adventure - Susan Rogers and John Roosen/ Tree Pose

Aging, Death & Dying – Christina Larson/ Rosemary, Now and Then

Biography - Paul Redvers Brown / Marginal Man: Life of Emilio Goggio

Business - Neal Schaffer/ Digital Threads

Chick Lit - Danissa Wilson/ Kissing Toads

Children's (Board books and Pre-reading) - Ashley Wall/ The Day I Had a Dinosaur

Children's (Early to intermediate readers) - Ron Ricci/ Forever Young

Coming of Age (Fiction) - JP Spalding/ Black-Throated Blue Warbler

Coming of Age (Non Fiction) - Jenna Tico/ Cancer Moon

Dark Fantasy - Colleen Mitchell/ Shadow Legacy

Dystopian - J. Wint/ A Storm of Immortality

Education - Dr. Annise Mabry/ Educational Disobedience

Environment - Brian D McLean/ Our Global Crisis

Fantasy - H.M. Richardson/ Tower of the Deep

Finance/Investment/Economics - Teena Hostovich/ Welcome to the Jungle

Health/Medicine/Nutrition - Khashayar Farzam/ The Doctor's Perspective

Historical Fiction - Carlos García Saúl/ Caravan of Specters

History - Victoria Ann Granacki/ An Artist Goes to War

Horror - J.J. Alo / The Street Between the Pines

How To - Rob Fazio/ BullyProof

Humor (Fiction) – Patrick Finegan/ Toys in Babylon

Humor (Non Fiction) - Alia Luria/ Geri o Shimasu

Inspirational/Spiritual (Non Fiction)- Lisa Peachey, Carol Elizabeth Long/ Miley Speaks: A True Story of Love, Loss, Grief, and Reconnection

Inspirational/Spiritual (Fiction) - John Blossom/ Mahina Rises

Kids (Non Fiction) - Michael Hoffen/ Be A Scribe

LGBTQ+ (Fiction) - Mo Fanning/ Husbands

LGBTQ+ (Non Fiction) - Nathan Kitchen/ The Boughs of Love

Literary Fiction - Rodney Nelsestuen/ Too Many Stones

Memoir - Ernestine Whitman/ Countermelodies: A Memoir in Sonata Form

Middle Grade - Craig Speakes/ Final Video Game

Mystery/Suspense/Thriller - Alretha Thomas/ The Daughter Between Them

New Adult - Melissa K. Magner/ Of the Sun and Sea

Paranormal - C.V. Vobh/ Somnus' Palace

Parenting (Child Care/Family) - Jessie Huisken, Craig A. Brockman/ Surviving to Thriving

Poetry (Non-Fiction) - Angela Chaidez Vincent/ Arena Glow

Poetry (Fiction) - T. Kudla/ Waking Up at the Gates: Poems of Recovery, Healing, & Transformation

Politics/Current Events - Ricardo Rosselló Nevares/ The Reformer's Dilemma

Pop Culture - Douglas A Burton/ The Heroine's Labyrinth

Popular Fiction - Zac Cannon/ Slantwise

Psychology/Mental Health - Karl Sebastian/ A Misfortunate Misfit

Religion (Non-Fiction)- Christopher McKeon/ The Big Healing

Religion (Fiction) - Katherine Koch/ The Sower of Black Field

Romance - Eva Frances/ The Next Round

Romantasy - Melody Grace Hicks/ Hidden

Science Fiction - Keith McWalter/ Lifers

Self-Help - Emily King Grandinetta/ At Ease

Sexuality/Relationships - Heather Joy/ MMMM

Short Stories (Fiction) - Barbara Black/ Little Fortified Stories

Socially Conscious - JL Lycette/ The Committee Will Kill You Now

Spiritual (Fiction) - Amanjot Kaur/ The Ninth Incarnation

Sports/Fitness/Recreation - Brad Fawley/ The Frontrunner

Travel - Manon Rinsma/ A Far Cry from Yesterday

True Crime - Carla Conti/ Chained Birds

Women's Fiction - Katy Motiey/ Imperfect

Women's Issues (Fiction)- Danila Botha/ Things that Cause Inappropriate Happiness

Women's Issues (Non Fiction) - Linda Rönn/ Behind Bulletproof Glass

Young Adult (Fiction)– Melanie Hooyenga/ The Quiet Unraveling of Eve Ellaway

Young Adult Horror - David Griffiths/ How To Hear Ghosts

Writing/Publishing - Karin Adams/ The One Week Writing Workshop

2025 PANEL OF JUDGES

Agent

The top 6 winning titles will be submitted to Dystel, Goderich & Bourret for representation consideration

IRDA Winning Author

Vivian M. Lumbard, 2021 IRDA Winner for Outside Looking In

Marketing/Editorial

Hallie Hoffman, REEDSY Discovery

Photographers (judged cover design category)

Phil Leo, PM IMAGES

Mike Denora, PM IMAGES

Publicists

Jessie Glenn, Director, MINDBUCK MEDIA BOOK PUBLICITY

Sandra Smith, President, SMITH PUBLICITY

Thanks to our 2025 SPONSORS

Dystel, Goderich & Bourret

Smith Publicity

Reedsy

