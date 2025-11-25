Annual Chaffin Luhana Turkey Giveaway Supports More Than 600 Families

Chaffin Luhana LLP and The Chaffin Luhana Foundation are pleased to share the successful completion of their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway—an ongoing effort to help fight food insecurity during the holiday season.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this month, the firm distributed whole turkeys to families throughout the region, giving hundreds of households the chance to enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal. More than 600 families received turkeys this year, marking the program's largest impact to date.

Rising hunger made this year's effort especially meaningful. In a May 2025 report, Feeding America noted that child food insecurity affects every county and district, with rates reaching nearly 50% in some areas. More than 12 million seniors and older adults experience food insecurity, and more than two out of five people facing hunger are unlikely to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Closer to home, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank reports that one in nine people—and one in six children—in Allegheny County struggle to access enough nutritious food to lead full, active lives. The Food Bank noted that this marks an increase from last year, when one in eleven individuals, including one in eight kids, faced similar hardships.

In West Virginia, 13.7 percent of households are food insecure—above the U.S. average and placing the state at 43rd nationwide.

"Every year we see more families lining up," said Founding Partner Eric Chaffin. "That's something we pay close attention to. The need in our communities is still rising, and no one should have to choose between paying a bill and sharing a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones. This is one small way we can stand beside our neighbors and, hopefully, make the season a little brighter."

Registration for this year's event filled faster than ever before. The firm expressed gratitude for the outpouring of community engagement and reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the program in the years ahead.

"Giving back is at the heart of who we are," said Founding Partner Roopal Luhana. "The holidays remind us how deeply connected we are to one another. When families in our region are struggling, it's up to all of us to show up with compassion and support. That's what this event is all about."

Chaffin Luhana and The Chaffin Luhana Foundation have long believed in giving back through charitable contributions, safety initiatives, and scholarship support. The annual Turkey Giveaway is an important part of that mission, helping local families enjoy the holiday season with dignity and care.

Beyond the Thanksgiving initiative, the Foundation leads and supports a range of community programs focused on safety, education, and compassion. These efforts have included distributing 10,000 sandwiches to local families during the pandemic, advocating for the Nalani Johnson Rule to strengthen Pennsylvania's AMBER Alert System, and partnering with the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation to raise awareness and funds for those living with spinal cord injuries.

The Foundation also awards research and scholarship grants to students and institutions of higher learning—reflecting the firm's commitment to Doing Good by Doing Right throughout the year.

To learn more about the Chaffin Luhana Foundation and its programs, please visit ChaffinLuhanaFoundation.org.

