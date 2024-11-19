Annual Learning Measurement Benchmarking Survey Led by Watershed and GP Strategies Is Now Open

By understanding these trends, organizations can better align their L&D strategies with business objectives and demonstrate tangible value to stakeholders. Post this

Executive pressure to measure the business impact of learning

Budgets, tools, and capabilities

Barriers to effective learning measurement

The type of metrics used and when they are set

Analytics capabilities and upskilling plans within L&D

The latest report reveals significant insights into the state of learning measurement. Notably, 97% of L&D professionals want to measure the business impact of learning. However, only 56% have the capability to do so, highlighting a substantial gap between aspiration and practice in the field.

"This year's report underscores the importance of measuring learning impact while also revealing the challenges many organizations face in implementing effective measurement strategies," said Tammy Rutherford, Managing Director of Watershed. "The data shows that while the vast majority of L&D professionals recognize the value of measurement, there's still significant room for growth in terms of actual implementation."

This analysis is intended to inspire the L&D community and the broader business with the next steps to progress their measurement journey and maturity.

"The findings from this year's survey provide valuable insights into the current state of learning measurement and the opportunities that lie ahead," said Piers Lea, Chief Strategy Officer of Learning Technologies Group, the parent company of Watershed and GP Strategies. "By understanding these trends, organizations can better align their L&D strategies with business objectives and demonstrate tangible value to stakeholders."

The survey will remain open until Friday, Jan. 10 and only takes five minutes to complete. Upon completing the survey, respondents will be pointed to a "measurement toolkit" page, which includes a selection of useful free resources—including instant access to last year's report.

Click here to participate in this year's Measuring the Business Impact of Learning survey.

About Watershed

Founded in Nashville, Tenn., in 2016, Watershed is a Learning Analytics Platform that lets you measure and prove the business impact of learning. Watershed is a customizable SaaS-based solution that collects, aggregates, and standardizes data from across your learning ecosystem. By matching this with other data sets—such as HRIS or other performance data—Watershed's reporting lets you assess the effectiveness of your learning programs, learner performance, and vendor effectiveness.

Watershed enables organizations to maximize their investments, enabling the continuous improvement of learning and development. Since its founding, Watershed has developed a portfolio of Fortune 500 global clients—such as Verizon, Danone, Caterpillar, and more.

Watershed is part of Learning Technologies Group plc's award-winning group of specialist learning technology and talent management businesses.

To learn more, visit watershedLRS.com.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation, part of Learning Technologies Group, is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that help customers transform through their people.

LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

LTG's businesses, including GP Strategies, Effective People, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, Watershed, Open LMS, Bridge, PeopleFluent, and Affirmity, are at the forefront of innovation and best practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.

For more, visit ltgplc.com.

Media Contact

Jared Orlin, Learning Technologies Group, +44(0) 20 7832 3440, [email protected], https://www.ltgplc.com/

SOURCE Learning Technologies Group