Annual multi-family sales fall 44% in third quarter, Zonda Urban reports

Townhouse product continued to be a bright spot for the GTHA new multi-family market during Q3-2023. The nineteen new projects and phases that launched during Q3-2023 were 62% sold of a total 626 units, accounting for 70% of all townhouse sales. Strong demand for launches was found across the GTHA in the north Oshawa, Pickering, and Oakville market areas. The average new townhouse sold for $1.167 million, or $652 psf during Q3-2023.

"The renewed enthusiasm that emerged in the early spring for condominium apartments largely dissipated by the summer months", said Pauline Lierman, Zonda Urban's vice president, market research. "With late spring launches seeing at best tepid demand, expectations are being refocused towards a longer absorption period by the industry. This includes having a fresh look at incentives—are these the best offerings to attract buyers? We are seeing deposit structures reach unprecedented lengths. Pre-occupancy deposit structures have extended to an average 701 days for fourth quarter openings, compared to 548 days a year prior for Q3-2022 openings. Inevitably, however, marketing of projects that are not able ignite early demand will likely be put on pause, which we are already seeing amongst the fourth quarter openings."

The uncertain market environment comes at a time when the industry is set to deliver post-1990 record levels of units in buildings reaching occupancy. A projected 9,890 condominium apartment units in 38 buildings are in the process of or expected to begin occupancy by the end of the fourth quarter bringing 2023 completions to a 30+ year high at around 27,000 units. Adding to this, approximately 5,543 new purpose-built rental apartment units will be completed in the GTHA this year, also a multi-decade high.

The Q3-2023 Zonda Urban GTHA multi-family take report will be released shortly with further insight into the market.

