Annual Outpatient Real Estate Development Report Ranks Hammes as No. 1 Developer

"This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to assisting our healthcare provider partners in the planning and implementation of their ambulatory care networks," said Todd Kibler, Managing Principal with Hammes Partners. "We are honored to have the opportunity to support healthcare providers in executing their strategic goals to deliver patient care."

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com

