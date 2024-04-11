Annual Outpatient Real Estate Development Report Ranks Hammes as No. 1 Developer

The annual report, produced by healthcare real estate data firm Revista and Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, measures development activity based on the total square footage of outpatient projects started or completed in a calendar year.
MILWAUKEE, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes has been ranked as the nation's No. 1 developer in the 2024 Outpatient Real Estate Development Report. The annual report, produced by healthcare real estate data firm Revista and Healthcare Real Estate Insights (HREI) magazine, measures development activity based on the total square footage of outpatient projects started or completed in a calendar year.
The 2024 report evaluated data voluntarily submitted along with data derived from an additional 140 companies. Of all the companies evaluated, no other firm had more outpatient projects started or completed in 2023 than Hammes, which was responsible for 16 outpatient facilities ranging in size from an 18,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center to a 330,000-square-foot ambulatory orthopedic center.
"This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to assisting our healthcare provider partners in the planning and implementation of their ambulatory care networks," said Todd Kibler, Managing Principal with Hammes Partners. "We are honored to have the opportunity to support healthcare providers in executing their strategic goals to deliver patient care."
About Hammes
Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 25 consecutive years—including 20 years as No. 1—and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. http://www.hammes.com
