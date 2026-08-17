Annum and Bevel Partner to Put Homeownership Within Reach for Essential and Middle-Income Workers Nationwide

"Affordability continues to keep homeownership out of reach for too many people." — Mark Roberts, President of Bevel Post this

Through the partnership, Annum members nationwide gain access to Bevel's network of approved mortgage lenders and real estate professionals directly within the Annum platform. Residents can explore pathways to homeownership and receive personalized recommendations for Bevel's home purchase, refinance, and home sale services, alongside the affordable housing opportunities, financial assistance programs, and employer-sponsored benefits Annum already coordinates in one place.

Bevel's network today spans all 50 states, connecting employees with homeownership guidance and closing-cost credits of up to $12,000 on qualifying transactions at no cost to participating employers or employees.

"Bevel made everything simple and easy," said a recent homebuyer who used the company's benefit. "My loan expert and real estate agent were both professional and knowledgeable. From preapproval to closing on my new home took only seven weeks. This isn't my first home purchase, so I know the typical process, and Bevel made it the smoothest experience yet."

"Affordability continues to keep homeownership out of reach for too many people," said Mark Roberts, President of Bevel. "This challenge affects households across income levels, especially frontline workers and working households. Bevel is committed to helping close that gap with solutions that make the process more accessible and easier to navigate. By partnering with Annum, we can open new pathways to homeownership for more communities."

The partnership creates value across the community. Residents gain easier access to trusted homeownership guidance and financing options. Employers can strengthen recruitment, retention, and financial wellness without building or managing a housing program of their own. Municipalities and economic development organizations gain another way to support workforce stability while making existing housing investments more effective.

For Bevel, the partnership expands its reach through Annum's growing network of municipalities, employers, healthcare systems, educational institutions, workforce organizations, housing providers, and community-based organizations. For Annum, the addition of Bevel expands the range of housing needs communities can address through one coordinated platform, giving residents another pathway to stability, wealth building, and upward mobility.

The partnership is available now through participating Annum communities nationwide.

About Annum

Annum helps communities organize and deliver housing support through a unified platform that connects residents with affordable housing opportunities, financial assistance programs, employer-sponsored housing benefits, and trusted community partners. By coordinating housing support around resident needs, Annum helps municipalities, employers, housing organizations, and community partners improve access to housing resources, helping communities finally answer what to build, where, and for whom. Learn more at www.annumhousing.com.

About Bevel

Bevel helps companies and organizations reimagine their workplace benefits. Its fully managed, no-cost solution adds homeownership support alongside health insurance and retirement, with minimal lift for HR teams and easy integration into total rewards programs. Through a nationwide network of vetted lending and real estate professionals, employees can buy, sell, or refinance a home. Bevel's name reflects the distinctive edge found in home design, signaling attention to detail and lasting value. Visit gobevel.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Murray, Annum Housing, 1 7143395482, [email protected]m, www.annumhousing.com

SOURCE Annum Housing