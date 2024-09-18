AnoDynamix Technology Achieves Rail Industry Emissions Milestone OmniTRAX Becomes First Rail Operator to Deploy Innovative Engine Performance Technology

AnoDynamix, a Diesel Engine Performance Solutions Provider based in Carthage, Missouri, has achieved a major milestone in environmental stewardship within the rail industry. OmniTRAX, operator of 28 domestic rail operations, has successfully implemented North America's first Plasma AirJet System tailored for locomotives. The pilot program is part of AnoDynamix's new initiative to elevate rail fleet performance.

CARTHAGE, Mo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We're excited to collaborate with OmniTRAX on this pioneering initiative," said Kevin McKelvy, President and CEO of AnoDynamix, the distributor of the Plasma AirJet system. "OmniTRAX's commitment to operational excellence is evident throughout their organization, from leadership to operational teams. As more railroads explore this technology, its widespread adoption promises substantial reductions in emissions and fuel consumption across the sector."

Developed by CLACK Technologies, Anodynamix employs their patented PurePurple Tech within the engine component system to reduce particulate emissions and enhance fuel efficiency.

Mary Pruitt, CEO of Clack Technologies, noted, "AnoDynamix's and OmniTRAX's adoption of our patented technology underscores their roles as trailblazers in the railroad industry."

The CLACK Plasma AirJet system represents a major advancement in clean energy, designed to optimize engine performance across all internal combustion engines, with particular benefits for large diesel engines. It sets a new standard in the rail industry for reducing emissions and improving fuel economy.

OmniTRAX President and COO, Sergio Sabatini, added, "This advanced technology delivers positive benefits to our fleet's environmental performance. OmniTRAX is deeply committed to our customers and the communities we serve, and we are proud to pioneer the use of technologies that enhance community health and safety."

About AnoDynamix

AnoDynamix, LLC, is a North American distributor of fuel and emissions-reducing technologies manufactured by CLACK Technologies. For more information, visit www.anodynamix.com.

About OmniTRAX

OmniTRAX, Inc., based in Denver, Colorado, is a leading transportation and infrastructure holding company. As one of the largest privately owned railroad operators in the United States, OmniTRAX manages a network of 28 regional and shortline railroads across North America. The company also invests in, develops, and operates ports, multimodal transportation terminals, and industrial parks. For more information, visit www.omnitrax.com.

About CLACK Technologies

CLACK Technologies is the creator of the patented Plasma AirJet system and PurePurple emissions control technology. These advanced solutions work together to enhance engine efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve fuel economy across various engine platforms. With a mission to tackle pressing environmental challenges, CLACK Technologies is committed to setting new standards in clean energy and sustainable engineering. For more information, visit www.clacktechnologies.com.

