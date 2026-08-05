Anodyne Acquires Pure Stride, Expanding Its Foot Health Portfolio with Podiatrist Designed Orthotics

The acquisition of Pure Stride marks an exciting milestone for Anodyne and reinforces our commitment to delivering complete foot health solutions. - Bobby Kanter, CEO and Co-founder of Anodyne Post this

Developed by podiatrists, Pure Stride orthotics combine premium materials with thoughtful design to deliver exceptional comfort, support, and value. Depending on the style, features include antimicrobial top covers, anatomically positioned arch support, responsive cushioning, stability shells, and activity specific constructions to support a wide range of footwear, improve alignment, help relieve foot pain, and promote healthier movement.

The collection includes solutions for casual footwear, dress shoes, athletic shoes, golf, court sports, children, and specialized medical applications, making it easy to match the right orthotic to virtually any patient, activity, or shoe type while helping relieve foot pain and improve overall comfort.

"The acquisition of Pure Stride marks an exciting milestone for Anodyne and reinforces our commitment to delivering complete foot health solutions," said Bobby Kanter, CEO and Co-founder of Anodyne. "For years, we've helped people find comfort through therapeutic footwear. By adding Pure Stride, we're now able to offer an established line of podiatrist designed orthotics that complement our footwear and give patients and consumers more ways to find the right support for their individual needs. Together, our footwear and orthotics provide a complete solution for healthier, more comfortable movement."

The Pure Stride powered by Anodyne collection is available now through anodyneshoes.com and authorized healthcare providers, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

About Anodyne

Anodyne is a therapeutic footwear company dedicated to helping people move more comfortably through thoughtfully designed footwear and foot health solutions. Combining medical grade support with modern style, Anodyne offers shoes, sandals, slippers, and orthotics designed for people with diabetes, common foot conditions, mobility challenges, and hard to fit feet. Every product is engineered to deliver exceptional comfort, support, protection, and confidence with every step.

Media Contact

Billy Kanter, Anodyne, 1 844-637-4637, [email protected], https://www.anodyneshoes.com/

SOURCE Anodyne