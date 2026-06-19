Anodyne Expands Hands-Free Collection with New Casual Styles for Men and Women

Anodyne is expanding its popular Hands-Free footwear technology — originally launched in athletic styles — into new casual and dress casual silhouettes for men and women, bringing step-in convenience and medical-grade support to everyday wear. If you've ever struggled with traditional footwear due to arthritis, back pain, or limited mobility, these new styles are built to give you back your independence without compromising on comfort or style.
MILWAUKEE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anodyne, a leading therapeutic footwear brand known for combining medical-grade support with modern style, announces the expansion of its Hands-Free collection with new casual and dress casual silhouettes for men and women. Originally introduced in Anodyne's athletic line, Hands-Free technology is now available in everyday styles designed to bring greater independence, comfort, and convenience to wearers across a wide range of mobility needs.
"Hands-Free technology was built to remove one of the most common barriers people face when it comes to footwear, and that's the ability to put on and take off their shoes without assistance," said Bobby Kanter, CEO and Co-founder. "Expanding into casual styles means our customers can experience that same freedom whether they're heading to work, running errands, or enjoying time with family."
What Makes Hands-Free Technology Different
At the heart of the collection is Anodyne's proprietary heel design, which allows wearers to step in and out of the shoe without bending down or tying laces. The heel compresses upon entry and returns to its original shape once the foot is fully seated, providing the secure hold and stability that traditional slip-on styles often lack. The result is a shoe that offers true hands-free convenience without sacrificing fit, support, or comfort during walking and daily activities.
Therapeutic Features Built In
The new casual styles carry the full suite of Anodyne's therapeutic construction, including:
- Extra depth construction and wide toe box
- Multiple width options to accommodate a range of foot volumes
- Built-in orthotic support and cushioning
- Removable footbeds compatible with custom orthotics
- Seam-free interiors and soft, accommodating uppers
- Slight forefoot rocker for natural gait
- Longer straps and laces for higher-volume feet
Who Benefits
The Hands-Free casual collection is designed for anyone who values convenience, especially those whose daily lives are affected by physical limitations. This includes individuals with arthritis, back pain, knee pain, or conditions that make bending difficult; people recovering from surgery or injury; pregnant women; and individuals with larger body types. Beyond utility, the collection helps restore a sense of independence and confidence, allowing wearers to manage their footwear on their own terms.
For healthcare providers, orthotists, and diabetic footwear suppliers, the expanded Hands-Free collection represents a meaningful addition to the therapeutic product mix. The collection qualifies under diabetic footwear programs and addresses mobility challenges common among diabetic and post-surgical patients, while offering modern styling that patients will actually want to wear day to day.
The Hands-Free casual collection is available now in both men's and women's styles through anodyneshoes.com and authorized therapeutic footwear suppliers. Styles are suited for everyday wear, travel, work, and social occasions.
About Anodyne
Anodyne is a therapeutic footwear company on a mission to deliver an unparalleled combination of medical-grade support and modern style. Founded on the belief that comfort and design should never be mutually exclusive, Anodyne crafts orthopedic shoes for people with diabetes, foot conditions, and those who simply demand more from their footwear. From extra-depth construction and seamless interiors to innovative Hands-Free technology, every Anodyne shoe is built with meticulous attention to both function and form. Learn more at anodyneshoes.com.
Media Contact
Billy Kanter, Anodyne, 1 844-637-4637, [email protected], https://www.anodyneshoes.com/
SOURCE Anodyne
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