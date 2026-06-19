Anodyne Expands Hands-Free Collection with New Casual Styles for Men and Women

Hands-Free technology was built to remove one of the most common barriers people face when it comes to footwear, and that's the ability to put on and take off their shoes without assistance. Post this

What Makes Hands-Free Technology Different

At the heart of the collection is Anodyne's proprietary heel design, which allows wearers to step in and out of the shoe without bending down or tying laces. The heel compresses upon entry and returns to its original shape once the foot is fully seated, providing the secure hold and stability that traditional slip-on styles often lack. The result is a shoe that offers true hands-free convenience without sacrificing fit, support, or comfort during walking and daily activities.

Therapeutic Features Built In

The new casual styles carry the full suite of Anodyne's therapeutic construction, including:

Extra depth construction and wide toe box

Multiple width options to accommodate a range of foot volumes

Built-in orthotic support and cushioning

Removable footbeds compatible with custom orthotics

Seam-free interiors and soft, accommodating uppers

Slight forefoot rocker for natural gait

Longer straps and laces for higher-volume feet

Who Benefits

The Hands-Free casual collection is designed for anyone who values convenience, especially those whose daily lives are affected by physical limitations. This includes individuals with arthritis, back pain, knee pain, or conditions that make bending difficult; people recovering from surgery or injury; pregnant women; and individuals with larger body types. Beyond utility, the collection helps restore a sense of independence and confidence, allowing wearers to manage their footwear on their own terms.

For healthcare providers, orthotists, and diabetic footwear suppliers, the expanded Hands-Free collection represents a meaningful addition to the therapeutic product mix. The collection qualifies under diabetic footwear programs and addresses mobility challenges common among diabetic and post-surgical patients, while offering modern styling that patients will actually want to wear day to day.

The Hands-Free casual collection is available now in both men's and women's styles through anodyneshoes.com and authorized therapeutic footwear suppliers. Styles are suited for everyday wear, travel, work, and social occasions.

About Anodyne

Anodyne is a therapeutic footwear company on a mission to deliver an unparalleled combination of medical-grade support and modern style. Founded on the belief that comfort and design should never be mutually exclusive, Anodyne crafts orthopedic shoes for people with diabetes, foot conditions, and those who simply demand more from their footwear. From extra-depth construction and seamless interiors to innovative Hands-Free technology, every Anodyne shoe is built with meticulous attention to both function and form. Learn more at anodyneshoes.com.

Media Contact

Billy Kanter, Anodyne, 1 844-637-4637, [email protected], https://www.anodyneshoes.com/

SOURCE Anodyne