Anomet Introduces Composite Clad Metal Wire and Strip that Combines Multiple Properties

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products introduces custom manufactured composite clad metal wire that provides optimum electronics design flexibility by combining multiple properties into a single wire.
Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire and Strip feature gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and nickel alloys that are metallurgically bonded to cores made of copper, nitinol, platinum, stainless, or tantalum to combine multiple properties such as corrosion resistance and high conductivity. Providing optimum design flexibility, they can be fabricated as wire in sizes from 0.002" to 0.125" O.D. and as ribbon up to 0.5" W.
Functionally equivalent to solid wire, Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire and Strip typically incorporate 2% or more cladding thickness, are uniformly dense, pin-hole free, and will not crack or flake. Providing greater ductility and formability than electroplated products, they have a smooth, consistent surface finish and comply fully with RoHS and REACH requirements.
Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire and Strip are priced typically 10 times less expensive than solid precious metal products. Price quotations and samples are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Anomet Products
Robert F. Gallant, Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545 U.S.A.
(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.anometproducts.com
