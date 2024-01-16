Anomet Introduces Radiopaque Medical Wire for Guidewire Assemblies That is Easier to See Than Solid Wire With Marker Bands

New radiopaque wire for medical guidewire assemblies that is biocompatible and superior to wires using marker bands because of their visibility under fluoroscopy has been introduced by Anomet Products.
SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products has introduced radiopaque wire for medical guidewire assemblies that is biocompatible and superior to wires using marker bands because of their visibility under fluoroscopy.
Anomet Radiopaque Medical Wire can be produced from stainless steel or Nitinol® cores with the intensity of radiopacity controlled to optimize visibility under X-ray fluoroscopy. Featuring gold, platinum, tantalum, and similar alloys metallurgically bonded to the core with 2% or more cladding thickness, the wire is easier to see when used in guidewire assemblies than solid wire with marker bands.
Allowing product designers to select the radiopaque alloy best suited for their application, Anomet Radiopaque Medical Wire is biocompatible and kink-resistant. Two or three precious metals and core materials can be selected to achieve a wide range of desired properties and sizes from 0.002" to 0.125" O.D. which can meet precise OEM specifications.
Anomet Radiopaque Medical Wire is priced according to configuration and quantity. Samples and price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Anomet Products, Inc.
Daniel F. Lambert, Technical Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(857) 302-2523 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.anometproducts.com
SOURCE Anomet Products
Share this article