Anomet Introduces Radiopaque Medical Wire for Guidewire Assemblies That is Easier to See Than Solid Wire With Marker Bands

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products has introduced radiopaque wire for medical guidewire assemblies that is biocompatible and superior to wires using marker bands because of their visibility under fluoroscopy.