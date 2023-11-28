Anomet Products Introduces Composite Clad Metal Wire that Saves up to 90% Over the Cost of Solid Precious Metal Wire

Custom composite clad metal wire that lets OEMs optimize their materials selection for specific performance characteristics and save a considerable amount of money has been introduced by Anomet Products.
SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products has introduced new custom composite clad metal wire that lets OEMs optimize their materials selection for specific performance characteristics and save a considerable amount of money.
Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire combines up to three materials which are each metallurgically bonded together with 2% or more cladding thickness to produce wire that meets specific performance design requirements. Saving up to 90% over the cost of solid precious metal wire, composite clad metal wire can achieve specific design characteristics such as biocompatibility, corrosion-resistance, high conductivity, radiopacity, or high strength.
Functionally equivalent to solid wire, Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire is offered in 0.002" to 0.125" O.D. sizes and as ribbon to 1" W. Offering greater design flexibility, metal clad wire is more ductile and form-able than filled or plated products and applications include medical connectors, micro-switches, and a wide variety of other high-reliability components.
Anomet Composite Clad Metal Wire products are priced according to construc- tion and quantity. Samples and price quotations are available upon request.
For more information contact:
Anomet Products
Daniel F. Lambert, Technical Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(857) 302-2523 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.anometproducts.com\
SOURCE Anomet Products
