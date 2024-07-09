Anomet Products Introduces Precious Metal Clad Composite Wire that Improves Performance & Value Over Solid Wire

Custom manufactured clad metal wire that can be formulated to improve the performance characteristics of solid precious metal wire such as corrosion-resistance, conductivity, and biocompatibility, at a small fraction the cost of solid has been introduced by Anomet Products.

