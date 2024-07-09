Anomet Products Introduces Precious Metal Clad Composite Wire that Improves Performance & Value Over Solid Wire

Custom manufactured clad metal wire that can be formulated to improve the performance characteristics of solid precious metal wire such as corrosion-resistance, conductivity, and biocompatibility, at a small fraction the cost of solid has been introduced by Anomet Products.
SHREWSBURY, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anomet Products introduces custom manufactured clad metal wire that can be formulated to improve the performance characteristics of solid precious metal wire such as corrosion-resistance, conductivity, and biocompatibility, at a small fraction the cost of solid.
Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire can be formulated to achieve specific performance characteristics and is functionally equivalent to solid wire at about one-tenth the cost. Ideal for high-reliability medical and electronics applications, it can be made to achieve high conductivity, corrosion-resistance, biocompatibility, radiopacity, high strength, and more.
Incorporating 2% or more cladding thickness, Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire can replace solid platinum, silver, gold and gold alloy wires. Featuring a precious metal that is metallurgically bonded to a core such as copper, Kovar®, nickel-iron molybdenum, stainless steel, tantalum, and titanium, this ductile wire is uniformly dense and will not crack or flake.
Anomet Precious Metal Clad Wire Products are typically 10X less expensive than solid precious metal products. Price quotes and samples are available.
For more information contact:
Anomet ProductS
Robert F. Gallant, Marketing
830 Boston Turnpike
Shrewsbury, MA 01545 U.S.A.
(508) 842-3069 FAX (508) 842-0847
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.anometproducts.com
Media Contact
Robert F. Gallant, Anomet Products, (508) 842-3069, [email protected], www.anometproducts.com
SOURCE Anomet Products
