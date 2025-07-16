Anonybit Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

"By integrating with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, Anonybit is making it easier for financial institutions to access cutting-edge biometric security solutions, ensuring they can effectively protect their customers and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats." Post this

"Smaller banks and credit unions face the same sophisticated fraud threats as larger institutions, but often with fewer resources to combat them," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder & CEO of Anonybit. "By integrating with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, Anonybit is making it easier for these financial institutions to access cutting-edge biometric security solutions, ensuring they can effectively protect their customers and stay ahead of emerging cyber threats."

Anonybit's integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means financial institutions can now choose to offer decentralized biometrics technology to their customers. The benefits extend beyond the digital channel—Anonybit can be implemented in a mobile app, website, call center, bank branch, ATM and beyond.

Zelazny added, "Ultimately, Anonybit functions as a service layer that can be invoked from any channel and any device. By seamlessly threading the user's biometric from account origination to authentication and beyond without compromising on privacy, Anonybit is redefining how financial institutions protect their customers."

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions, and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a pioneer in decentralized biometrics, providing an innovative privacy-by-design approach to identity verification and authentication. By leveraging a breakthrough distributed architecture, Anonybit ensures that biometric data is never stored in one place, eliminating single points of failure and preventing breaches. The company's platform supports multiple biometric modalities, including face, voice, iris, and palm, and is used by leading financial institutions to prevent fraud, enhance security, and improve customer experiences. Anonybit's technology is trusted by banks, fintechs, and enterprises worldwide. To learn more, visit anonybit.io.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

