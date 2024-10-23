Anonybit Expands Biometric Modality Support with Iris and Voice Recognition

"Adding voice and iris biometrics to our platform is a significant step in establishing a root of trust as enterprises seek to enable different experiences across various channels and reduce cybersecurity risks," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. Post this

"Adding voice and iris biometrics to our platform is a significant step in establishing a root of trust as enterprises seek to enable different experiences across various channels," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. "By supporting any biometric algorithm and any modality, we eliminate silos and reduce cybersecurity risks by ensuring there is never a fallback to passwords, PINs, or knowledge-based questions throughout the user lifecycle. In this way, Anonybit continues to redefine the way enterprises approach identity management, providing a privacy-enhancing biometric identity engine that meets the growing demand for compliance, seamless scalability, and greater consumer choice."

Anonybit's open architecture allows enterprises to integrate best-in-class algorithms, tailoring biometric deployments to specific use cases. For instance, voice biometrics is a natural fit for call centers and remote verification, providing seamless and convenient identity validation. Iris recognition, meanwhile, is ideal for high-security environments, such as pharmaceuticals, where traditional methods like facial recognition may be obstructed by masks or gloves.

Allen Ibaugh, CEO of EyeLock, a market leader of iris based authentication technologies offering a compact iris-based camera attractive for desktop and tablet security, stated, "Anonybit offers a way to secure iris templates in a privacy-enhancing framework, ensuring both security and speed, crucial for IoT applications."

As privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) gain traction, projected to reach $25.8 billion by 2033, Anonybit is positioning itself as the go-to solution for enterprises that require the highest standards of biometric security, scalability, and compliance across various industries. The platform supports both 1:1 and 1:N matching and allows easy integration through APIs, making it adaptable for enterprises of all sizes. The iris and voice integrations were developed in response to specific requests from end-user customers, further validating the growing demand for PET-based biometrics. The company has previously announced support for facial recognition and palm biometrics through other integrations including ROC and Armatura that are widely used for digital applications, access control and payments.

Key Benefits of Anonybit's Platform:

- Unmatched Privacy and Security: A decentralized architecture prevents biometric data exposure, making the platform highly resistant to breaches.

- Flexibility and Scalability: Organizations can easily customize their deployments with support for multiple biometric modalities and matching scenarios.

- Exclusive Full Modality Support: Anonybit is the only platform offering face, palm, voice, and iris biometrics, providing comprehensive coverage for any enterprise use case.

- No Performance Compromise: Enterprises can choose algorithms that meet the highest standards for accuracy, speed, and compliance, without sacrificing privacy.

"Anonybit offers a straightforward guide for any algorithm provider looking to port their solution to the platform, making the process quick and efficient—often completed within a matter of hours—allowing providers to seamlessly integrate their technology into a privacy-first framework. There are no more excuses for maintaining the status quo," added Zelazny.

About Anonybit

Anonybit is a patent-pending decentralized biometric identity platform that prevents data breaches and account takeover fraud. The platform unifies the user lifecycle from account origination to passwordless login, transaction verification, and account recovery. Supporting both biometric and non-biometric data sets, Anonybit creates a single source of truth for identity at the enterprise level, enhancing privacy, security, and compliance. For more information, visit www.anonybit.io

