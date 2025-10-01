Anonybit Recognized as Privacy Prism Paragon in Latest Prism Project Report

"The Privacy Paragon distinction is reserved for companies that engineer privacy into identity solutions, not add it later. Anonybit's decentralized approach sets it apart as a compelling example of privacy by design." – Maxine Most, Acuity Market Intelligence Post this

The Prism Project is a respected industry benchmarking initiative that evaluates vendors across multiple prisms, spanning financial services, travel, privacy and compliance, and more. The Privacy Paragon category, within the Privacy and Compliance Prism, is reserved for organizations that exemplify privacy-first design, regulatory alignment, and bold innovation in protecting digital identity.

"The Privacy Paragon distinction is reserved for companies showing how privacy can be engineered into identity solutions, not added as an afterthought," said Maxine Most, Founder of the Prism Project. "Anonybit's innovative approach, breaking up and decentralizing biometric data as a foundation for its end-to-end identity platform, sets it apart as a compelling example of privacy by design. By solving the problem at the root, Anonybit enables a wide range of use cases across the user lifecycle. Recognition in this category reflects the company's leadership trajectory and its growing role in shaping the digital identity ecosystem."

Anonybit was co-founded in 2018 by biometric industry leader Frances Zelazny with the mission to secure biometrics and sensitive data without sacrificing privacy. The company's patented technology shards identity elements such as biometrics into encrypted fragments ("Anonybits") and distributes them across a multi-party cloud environment. These shards are never reconstructed, even during authentication. This eliminates centralized honeypots and closes critical gaps that attackers exploit.

The core technology powers Anonybit's end-to-end platform, supporting deduplication and blocklist checks, passwordless login, step-up authentication, and account recovery—never falling back to a PIN or password. Proven at scale with tier-one banks, fintechs, and other organizations, Anonybit functions as a service layer that integrates with enterprise systems like Ping DaVinci and online banking marketplaces like Q2. This makes it simple for enterprises to invoke biometrics instead of passwords and OTPs while staying fully compliant with global data protection regulations.

"From the start, our vision was to prove that strong authentication and privacy could go hand in hand," said Frances Zelazny, Co-Founder and CEO of Anonybit. "To be recognized as a Privacy Prism Paragon alongside Apple and the FIDO Alliance in an independent evaluation of more than 230 vendors validates that vision. This report underscores that privacy must be the cornerstone of next-generation identity systems. No one is immune: daily breaches, the rise of deepfakes and AI, and macro trends like passwordless adoption, verifiable credentials, and agentic commerce on the one hand, and privacy laws that govern how personal data is stored and managed on the other, are converging. The environment has never been more aligned with what we have built, and it is increasingly clear that privacy-preserving biometrics are having their moment."

