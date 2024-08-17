Anonybit Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Veteran Banking Industry Executive Leader and Identity Expert Brian Russell

"Enterprises are struggling to keep up with the emerging cyber threats and the implications of generative AI. The market is crowded with players that sound the same. Anonybit is actually getting to the root of the problem, transforming identity management." - Brian Russell Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Advisory Board," said Frances Zelazny, CEO of Anonybit. "His deep understanding of digital identity and his visionary approach to technology will be instrumental as we continue to scale our solutions and redefine how personal data is secured and managed. Brian's insights will be crucial in guiding our strategy and ensuring we stay ahead in an ever-evolving security landscape."

Anonybit's platform, known as the Genie, leverages decentralized biometric technology to ensure that sensitive data like biometrics remains secure and private, eliminating the risks associated with centralized data storage. By sharding and distributing data across a multi-party cloud environment, Anonybit's solution mitigates the threat of data breaches, making it a key player in the next generation of data protection. The technology is used to power end to end digital identity workflows, from preventing duplicate and blocked identities at account origination, to passwordless authentication and account recovery at any interaction or access point in a user's journey.

"Enterprises today are struggling to keep up with the emerging cyber threats and the implications of generative AI," said Brian Russell. "In the same vein, the market is crowded with players that sound the same but do not actually get to the root of the problem. Anonybit is at the forefront of a movement to transform identity management, and I look forward to contributing to the company's efforts to bring innovative and secure digital identity solutions to market."

Brian Russell's addition to the Advisory Board underscores Anonybit's commitment to assembling a team of experts who are passionate about protecting personal data and advancing the field of cybersecurity. Brian joins Liz Votaw, Al Pascual, John Checco, Andy Walter and (Ret.) Ambassador Gelbard whose collective guidance is invaluable as Anonybit continues to build on its success and expand its footprint in the market.

Anonybit is a patent-pending decentralized biometric identity platform that prevents data breaches and account takeover fraud. The platform, known as the Anonybit Genie, unifies the user lifecycle from account origination to passwordless login, transaction verification and account recovery. With support for both biometrics and non-biometric data sets, Anonybit is able to establish a single source of truth on a person's identity at the enterprise level, closing the gaps that attackers exploit while reducing costs, elevating the user experience and enhancing the privacy and compliance posture of the organization. For more information, visit www.anonybit.io

