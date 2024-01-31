Another Addition to Greenberg Traurig's Long Island Land Use Practice

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Land Use Practice with the addition of Shareholder Erik W. Snipas on Long Island.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues the strategic expansion of its Land Use Practice with the addition of Shareholder Erik W. Snipas on Long Island. He joins from Forchelli Deegan Terrana, where he was a partner in the firm's Land Use & Zoning and Industrial Development Agency Benefits & Government practices.

Snipas focuses his practice on land use and zoning matters, as well as industrial development agency, municipal benefits and government incentives, environmental, municipal, and real estate law. His clients include real estate investment trusts, public companies, large corporations, real estate developers, restaurant and franchise owners, and residential property owners. With deep experience seeking variances, change of use permits, special use permits, site plan approvals, and subdivisions for clients, he has advocated before numerous municipalities across the region.

Snipas also handles litigation cases including Article 78 proceedings challenging board determinations and representation of entities charged with code violations in district court. He previously served as an assistant district attorney in the Queens District Attorney's office.

"Land use is a localized area of law with different zoning regulations in every municipality. Erik's credibility, his knowledge of the nuances specific to each region, and his broad experience in representing clients in over 20 municipalities across Long Island make him a great addition to our already strong bench of real estate attorneys," Daniel J. Baker and David "Rooney" J. Gilmartin, co-chairs of the Long Island Land Use Practice, said in a joint statement.

The land on Long Island is limited and, as such, valued at a premium. Development on the Island needs to be conscientious of environmental laws and effects, water tables, and traffic patterns - including connectivity to major roadways such as the Long Island Expressway - to name a few.

"Greenberg Traurig has earned a reputation worldwide as a dominant leader in Land Use and Real Estate, two of our firm's hallmark practices. Adding Erik, with his intricate knowledge and experience in helping clients navigate the challenges inherent in development on Long Island, is a testament to our continued commitment to strategically expanding this practice locally and around the world to meet our growing client demand," said John P. McEntee, Long Island co-managing shareholder.

"Land Use has been an integral part of Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate offering ever since Co-Founder Bob Traurig became a South Florida legend by advising developers who built much of today's Miami skyline over many years. Today, Greenberg Traurig is the only global law firm to establish a substantial presence on Long Island and is recognized as the premier real estate and land use firm from Miami to New York City to Chicago, Atlanta, California, Texas - across the country and around the world," Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman Richard A. Rosenbaum said.

Greenberg Traurig's Long Island real estate and land use attorneys are complemented by a team of more than 300 attorneys in the New York metropolitan area and more than 700 real estate focused attorneys in key markets worldwide.

"I am thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig's stellar team and work on some of the largest development projects in Long Island's history and also collaborate with colleagues across multidisciplinary practices throughout the firm's leading global platform," Snipas said.

Snipas received his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and his B.S. from St. John's University.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 700 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & the Middle East, Asia and Latin America. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The real estate practice advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and hybrids.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Christina O'Shea, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6730, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP