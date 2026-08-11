Another Broken Egg Cafe Expands in Five States as Daytime-Only Model Continues to Drive Franchisee Demand

"We have a menu that's genuinely differentiated, and that's what makes the unit economics work for our franchisees. Seven new cafes in that short a window shows operators believe in that combination," said Jorge Salvat, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. Post this

"What's driving franchisee demand right now is simple – the daytime model works, and the food keeps guests coming back," said Jorge Salvat, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe. "We have a menu that's genuinely differentiated, and that's what makes the unit economics work for our franchisees. Seven new cafes in that short a window shows operators believe in that combination."

Looking ahead, the brand's expansion isn't slowing down, with additional cafes expected later this year in California, Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Florida.

The momentum is also being matched by a stronger development engine at Another Broken Egg Cafe, led by newly promoted Vice President of Development Chris Eby. Eby stepped into the expanded role earlier this summer after five years leading the brand's franchise sales, during which he averaged more than 25 units sold annually and built out much of the system's current pipeline and lead-generation infrastructure.

"Every one of these openings reflects the caliber of operators we're bringing into this system, and the ones continuing to grow with us," said Chris Eby, Vice President of Development for Another Broken Egg Cafe. "My focus now is making sure every franchisee has the real estate guidance, operational support and site selection process to open strong. When we do that well, growth takes care of itself."

That growth is built on a model designed for performance, one that has delivered 10 to 12 new cafe openings annually for several years running. Behind that consistency is a daytime-only structure that continues to stand out to prospective franchisees, eliminating dinner and late-night staffing to support stronger work-life balance for owners and their teams while simplifying day-to-day operations.

Franchisees enjoy average unit volumes of $1.75 million across the system, with top-quartile operators reaching $2.4 million, and roughly half own multiple cafes. The brand's guest loyalty is reinforced by a chef-driven, Southern-inspired menu that continues to evolve seasonally, from craveable staples to standout additions like the Champagne Lobster Omelette, giving franchisees an ongoing reason for guests to return.

A built-from-scratch bar program adds another element, generating approximately 10% of sales and setting Another Broken Egg Cafe apart as the only daytime dining brand offering a full bar in every cafe.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Another Broken Egg Cafe, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options.

With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe operates more than 100 locations in 17 states, with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. According to Franchise Business Review, 90% of Another Broken Egg Cafe franchisees said they would franchise with the brand again, among the strongest satisfaction scores in the category. With 30 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company has been featured in Entrepreneur's 2025 "Franchise 500" list, as well as Franchise Times' "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" lists in 2024.

For more information, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Matt Ritter, Another Broken Egg Cafe, 1 954-647-3383, [email protected], https://www.anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

SOURCE Another Broken Egg Cafe