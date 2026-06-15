Another Broken Egg Cafe Launches Summer 2026 Menu, Led by the Champagne Lobster Omelette

"We create happiness through food that surprises you and hospitality that makes you feel right at home," said Chef Joel Reynders, Vice President of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef of Another Broken Egg Cafe. "Every dish and drink this summer was created with that in mind." Post this

Rounding out the seasonal menu are three dishes that capture the flavors and gatherings that define a Southern summer: the Peach Cobbler French Toast, finished with peach cobbler sauce, crunchy streusel and peach butter; the Low Country Shrimp and Fried Green Tomato Benedict, layered with garlic-sautéed shrimp, hollandaise, Tabasco® red pepper coulis and Old Bay® seasoning; and Raspberry White Chocolate Pancakes, topped with house-made raspberry coulis, white chocolate drizzle and fresh mint.

The summer menu also debuts a seasonal sips program developed in direct collaboration with the culinary team, extending Another Broken Egg Cafe's built-from-scratch bar philosophy into every part of the guest experience. Each dish on the seasonal menu comes with a suggested pairing, from the Grand Mimosa with the Champagne Lobster Omelette to the Raspberry Peach Palmer with the Peach Cobbler French Toast. New to the program are three additional seasonal drinks: the Tito's Raspberry Lemonade, made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, fresh raspberries, simple syrup, lemon juice, mint and a splash of Sprite; the Spiked Raspberry White Chocolate Cold Brew, a white chocolate cold brew with raspberry puree, Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka and Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, also available as a mocktail; and the non-alcoholic Raspberry Peach Palmer, infused raspberry lemonade layered with peach iced tea.

"Summer brunch has become the moment everyone is building their weekends around, and that tells you something about what people are craving right now. It's not just great food, but a reason to slow down, pull up a chair and actually be present with the ones they love - and that's what Another Broken Egg Cafe is built for. We create happiness through food that surprises you and hospitality that makes you feel right at home," said Chef Joel Reynders, Vice President of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef of Another Broken Egg Cafe. "Every dish and drink this summer was created with that in mind. The Champagne Lobster Omelette, the Peach Cobbler French Toast that tastes exactly like a Southern summer should - it's all our way of saying you deserve to celebrate yourself, every single day."

The summer 2026 menu is available at all participating locations beginning now through August 9. Guests can explore the full seasonal menu, join the waitlist remotely, place online orders and access exclusive offers through the Another Broken Egg Cafe mobile app. The brand also offers takeout, delivery and catering for corporate meetings and events, private gathering, group occasions and more.

For franchise candidates evaluating the daytime dining segment, Another Broken Egg Cafe's seasonal menu strategy is a direct reflection of what makes the brand a compelling investment. The one-shift model already delivers a lifestyle advantage, and a brand that consistently drives guest demand through culinary innovation only strengthens the model. Seasonal menus like this summer's lineup keep the brand culturally relevant, give guests another reason to return throughout the year and reinforce the kind of daytime dining experience that builds long-term loyalty and strong average unit volumes. The summer sips program extends that further, tapping into a high-margin revenue stream and adding meaningful upside to every ticket.

Guests are invited to join The Coop, Another Broken Egg Cafe's E-Club, and receive a complimentary order of beignets when signing up for email and SMS updates, plus free pancakes on their birthday.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe, please visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails.

The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is the largest actively franchising brand in the daytime-only dining segment, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states, with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With 30 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company has been featured in Entrepreneur's 2025 "Franchise 500" list, as well as Franchise Times' "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" lists in 2024.

For more information, please visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Simo, Another Broken Egg Cafe, 1 813-404-2693, [email protected], www.anotherbrokenegg.com

SOURCE Another Broken Egg Cafe