Another Stellar Year for TeamLogic IT -- Managed IT Services Franchise Receives Numerous Industry Recognitions

Entrepreneur magazine in their 2024 Franchise 500 ranked TeamLogic IT #1 in the IT Services category.

In the Orange County Business Journal's annual list of "Fastest-Growing Large Private Companies" in Orange County, California TeamLogic IT ranked No. 7, based on its 56% revenue growth over the past two years.

TeamLogic IT ranked No. 7, based on its 56% revenue growth over the past two years. On the 2023 Franchise Times Top 400 list, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales, TeamLogic IT ranked No. 279.

"Our business growth has been resilient despite broader economic pressures and weaknesses in some parts of the economy," said Dan Shapero, president and COO of TeamLogic Inc. "Because every organization today relies on technology to conduct daily operations, we continue to see demand for support in areas such as cybersecurity, infrastructure, business continuity planning, hardware and software upgrades, and cloud migrations. We support our clients to address their technology pain points and keep them operational."

Shapero also credited the strong network of TeamLogic IT franchisees for the company's recognition as a leader in the MSP (managed services provider) industry. "We attract many mid-career executives who have broad business and IT knowledge and are eager to help companies solve their technology challenges. Our network of owners continues to elevate the TeamLogic IT brand and make a difference in their communities."

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. With nearly 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity and secure their IT infrastructure. Visit http://www.TeamLogicIT.com or http://www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

