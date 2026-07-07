Another Successful Sale by Lion Business Advisors in the Construction Sector Transaction Led by Claudia Bianchi

"Construction and skilled-trade businesses are drawing serious buyer interest. At Lion Business Advisors, we help blue-collar owners navigate confidential transitions with preparation, discretion, and disciplined execution." — Claudia Bianchi of Lion Business Advisors Post this

"Construction and skilled-trade businesses continue to attract serious buyers because they serve real, essential needs in their communities," said Claudia Bianchi of Lion Business Advisors. "Our role is to help owners navigate that process confidentially, professionally, and with the right buyer fit. This transaction is another example of how thoughtful preparation, buyer qualification, and disciplined deal management can help blue-collar business owners achieve a successful transition."

Lion Business Advisors works with business owners, buyers, and operators across confidential lower middle-market and main street transactions. The firm supports clients through transaction preparation, buyer outreach, deal negotiation, due diligence coordination, and closing management, with a focus on helping private business owners pursue successful exits while protecting confidentiality throughout the process.

The transaction also points to broader momentum across blue-collar industries, where local and regional businesses remain critical to economic activity, job creation, and essential services. As more founders, family owners, and long-time operators evaluate succession and growth options, Lion Business Advisors continues to see strong interest from qualified buyers seeking established businesses in construction, skilled trades, and service-based sectors.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The buyer and seller will remain confidential.

About Lion Business Advisors

Lion Business Advisors is a business advisory and transaction firm helping entrepreneurs, family-owned companies, private business owners, buyers, and investors navigate business sales, acquisitions, and ownership transitions. The firm provides guidance across confidential transaction preparation, buyer and seller representation, valuation support, succession planning, and deal execution, with a focus on helping business owners achieve successful outcomes while protecting confidentiality.

Media Contact

Joshua Carnes, Lion Business Advisors, 1 (800) 525-3542, [email protected], https://lionbusinessbrokers.com/

SOURCE Lion Business Advisors