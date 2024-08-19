Another Successful Virtual School Year Ahead for Michigan Students at Great Lakes Learning Academy

Great Lakes Learning Academy takes pride in its initiative to provide flexible and in-depth academic solutions to all of its students. Post this

New this school year, Great Lakes Learning Academy students will now have access to an expanded College and Career Readiness offering designed to help them pursue their passions and prepare for the future.

Great Lakes Learning Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options and real-world interactions to help students gain confidence, develop the right skills and earn industry credentials coveted by employers. Students can hone essential skills like critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and leadership and have access to partnerships like Coursera, Credly, The Home Depot and the SEMI Foundation. With Coursera, students have the opportunity to earn entry-level professional certificates from companies like Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce.

Students are returning to school shortly after the release of the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey, an annual third-party survey that provides families with the opportunity to review their experience with Great Lakes Learning Academy. According to the 2024 Parent Satisfaction Survey results:

95% of parents believe their child is receiving a quality education with Great Lakes Learning Academy

94% of parents agree their child's teachers at Great Lakes Learning Academy are supportive

95% of parents agree the Great Lakes Learning Academy program gives them greater opportunity to be more involved with their child's education.

93% of parents would recommend Great Lakes Learning Academy

The flexible scheduling of the school's learning-at-home model, combined with advanced courses and extracurricular activities, allows students to take ownership of both their education and personal journeys. No matter the circumstances, Great Lakes Learning Academy fosters an encouraging and supportive academic community for all students to thrive.

In addition to a traditional middle and high school option, Great Lakes Learning Academy offers an alternative high school option for students to take courses during two summer terms. This unique virtual program also offers block scheduling to allow students to take a reduced number of courses over nine-week periods to give students the quality learning time they need to master the skills and standards of their grade level.

Enrollment at Great Lakes Learning Academy for the 2024-25 school year is still open. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to attend an online information session to ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their students. To learn more about Great Lakes Learning Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit http://www.GreatLakesLearningAcademy.com or call 1-833-591-0251.

