Another Way to Vegas: 'Home + History Las Vegas' Heritage Festival Announces New Tours and Experiences Added to April 25-28 Event Lineup

With more than 40 events scheduled, Home + History Las Vegas heritage festival (April 25-28) offers a unique opportunity to explore iconic homes and venues that played a significant role in shaping Las Vegas – expertly guided tours, educational sessions, scenic drives, cocktail soirées, and more. Post this

The festival has added a number of new tours and events this year, including the Work, War, and Luxury: Historic Huntridge and Marycrest Districts Walking Tour, highlighting the notable residents, local celebrities and business owners of postwar booming Las Vegas, and the design transition from Minimalism to Mid-Century Modern. The Hidden + Unique Fremont Street Walking Tour will feature a collection of obscure objects, quirky artifacts, and overlooked places including the first-ever hotel room in Las Vegas, concluding with a complimentary cocktail or beverage in a tribute to Downtown's most famous Neon Diva, Vegas Vickie, in her stylish namesake lounge at Circa Resort.

On Saturday, April 27 from 7-10 p.m., the NPF will host its annual cocktail gala fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. Celebrating 1971, the year the property opened its doors, the Vintage Vegas Variety Hour + Cocktail Gala will feature live music and world-class entertainment in the totally groovy time-capsule showroom, as well as a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Plaza's iconic digs.

A series of new educational events will offer expert insights for retro homeowners and enthusiasts seeking authentic inspiration. Guests can discover sourcing secrets at Bringing Your Vintage Dream to Life: Sourcing for Your Period Renovation, where pros reveal how to track down era-appropriate supplies for renovations. Gardening and landscaping techniques will be explored at Re-Imagined Gardens for Mid-Century Homes, hosted by the Cactus Club located within the John S. Park Historic District where guests will be awed by the lush, drought-tolerant gardens. At Amazing Interiors: MidMod Crisis Edition, renowned designer Chris Cope will share vintage-inspired interior design tips from within his impeccably curated home. Artifact lovers can join a curator-guided tour at Behind the Barriers: An Insider's View of the Clark County Museum, going behind-the-scenes to view archives and rarely seen collections.

Visitors to the festival can take advantage of exclusive room rates at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, based upon availability. Call (800) 634-6575 and mention code SEEHHLV or visit http://nevadapreservation.org for a direct link to book reservations online. Home + History Las Vegas offers a range of experiences and excursions suitable for all ages. Tickets start at just $15. To purchase tickets and to explore the full calendar of events, visit Home + History Las Vegas.

About Nevada Preservation Foundation

Nevada Preservation Foundation (NPF), a statewide non-profit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.

At the forefront of promoting an appreciation for Nevada's historically significant architecture, NPF is an all-volunteer team of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada's rich cultural heritage.

Safeguarding and preserving a state's architectural landscape not only nurtures a distinct sense of place but also plays a crucial role in fostering an engaged community for both residents and visitors. Visit Nevada Preservation Foundation to learn more about the organization and how to get involved.

Media Contact

Mallory Zito, Nevada Preservation Foundation, 1 7029644222, [email protected], https://nevadapreservation.org/hhlv-2024/

SOURCE ‘Home + History Las Vegas’ Heritage Festival