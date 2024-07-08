Anserve Receives its 10th ATSI Award of Excellence for 2024

Anserve wins ATSI's Diamond Award of Excellence for Ten Years of Recognition

BUTLER, N.J., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anserve, Inc. proudly announces its receipt of the prestigious 2024 ATSI Award of Excellence for the tenth consecutive year. This accolade includes the Diamond Award, in recognition of ten consecutive wins for Anserve. This caps a historic year for Anserve, which includes being named a Top Ten company in the call center industry by ATSI. Anserve accepted the Award of Excellence at ATSI's 2024 Annual Conference in Detroit, MI.

The Association of TeleServices International (ATSI) is a leading trade association for the answering service industry. They have presented the Award of Excellence for the past 28 years based on the evaluations of independent judges. These judges evaluate answering services over a six-month period, focusing on key metrics such as response time, agent courteousness, call accuracy, account knowledge, and overall call impression. This rigorous assessment ensures that only the highest-quality services are recognized.

"This program provides our members and their employees with a valuable opportunity to assess how well they are serving their customers. It helps them recognize their strengths and identify areas in need of improvement, ensuring success for both their service and their business partners," says ATSI President, Brianna Burke. "Companies that earn this award are consistently focused on delivering excellence in customer call handling. Many of our members have participated in this program for decades and take great pride in winning the award each year."

"We are proud and appreciative to have won this year's Award of Excellence for a tenth year in a row. We recognize this is a team effort but certainly acknowledge those individuals who handled the winning calls," says Anserve's Quality Assurance Coordinator, Dina Fassilis. "Our achievements are shaped by the strength of the foundations we set within our company. The core values that we instill are accountability, customer first, integrity, positive environment and being a team player."

Anserve's consistent excellence in call handling and customer service highlights its dedication to setting industry standards and delivering exceptional service to its clients, including managing call volume on weekends, after hours, and on holidays. Anserve provides an extensive range of services, including secure answering solutions, 24/7 emergency answering, appointment scheduling, and bilingual support in over 200 languages.

