ANSI/PDA Standard on Cryopreservation of Cells for Cell and Gene Therapies Receives Complete Recognition Status by U.S. FDA CBER

"FDA's recognition of ANSI/PDA 02-2021 represents an important milestone for PDA and our standards-setting program," said Glenn Wright, PDA President & CEO. "We cannot thank the teams of experts enough that work diligently with PDA's staff to bring these standards to fruition, and recognition by FDA further demonstrates the scientific and technical value of their work."

The full title of ANSI/PDA Standard 02-2021 is: "Cryopreservation of Cells for Use in Cell Therapies, Gene Therapies, and Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing: An Introduction and Best Practices Approach on How to Prepare, Cryopreserve, and Recover Cells, Cell Lines, and Cell-Based Tissue Products." The standard provides guidance on how to establish suitable procedures for the cryopreservation and recovery of biological cells for use in cell and gene therapy products and regenerative medicine manufacturing either as an intermediate step or when cryopreservation is the final step. It presents cryopreservation as a modular process and describes key details that should be considered when developing a cryopreservation and recovery process for a specific use-case.

PDA has submitted additional ANSI/PDA standards to FDA for consideration under the standards recognition program.

