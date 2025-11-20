ANSI/TMA AVS-01 Certification Awarded to Guardian Protection's Monitoring Centers

"Becoming AVS-01 certified reinforces our core belief that effective communication with Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) is vital to the service we provide our customers." - Matt Majocka, Guardian Protection Director of Monitoring Operations Post this

"Becoming AVS-01 certified reinforces our core belief that effective communication with Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) is vital to the service we provide our customers. It not only strengthens our relationship with them, but also with first responders, bringing an even greater sense of confidence to those who rely on us to provide best in class monitoring services," said Guardian Protection Director of Monitoring Operations Matt Majocka.

Guardian's monitoring centers will use AVS-01 scoring to report an alarm event as being in one of five categories, helping to facilitate the best type of response by authorities. The category will be communicated to the appropriate ECC, such as a 911 center, in the following way:

Alarm Level 0 – No Call for Service

Alarm Level 1 – Call for Service with limited to no additional information

Alarm Level 2 – Call for Service with confirmed or 'highly probable' human presence with unknown intent

Alarm Level 3 – Call for Service with confirmed threat to property

Alarm Level 4 – Call for Service with confirmed threat to life

According to The Monitoring Association, adopting the AVS01 standard can improve public safety outcomes and significantly enhance a security monitoring center's alarm response processes.

"Our trained monitoring center protection specialists have always provided necessary critical information to ECCs, so the addition of the AVS-01certification will be transparent to our customers, but it has greatly helped to place a framework on the delivery of that information," said Majocka.

The AVS-01 standard was developed through a collaboration by The Monitoring Association (TMA), and a standards committee of more than 60 participants representing law enforcement, public safety, and professionals from the security industry. It was launched in 2023 after receiving accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) with training being developed in 2024.

Guardian began preparation to integrate the standard into its operations in Spring 2025, building- out the protocol within its monitoring software, training every member on its monitoring center team, requiring demonstrated proficiency, and instituting quality assurance (QA) practices, both internally and by an independent QA team. Guardian worked to expand its existing U.L. certification to include AVS-01 certification and received U.L. AVS-01 certification approval in October.

Guardian also holds the prestigious Five Diamond accreditation from The Monitoring Association and has twice been nationally recognized as Monitoring Center of the Year.

About Guardian Protection

Guardian's state-of-the-art intrusion, video surveillance, fire detection, and environmental safety systems are installed by experts, monitored by real people, and truly make a difference in the protection of homes and businesses. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is ranked one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S., recognized twice as Security Company of the Year and Monitoring Center of the Year.

Media Contact

Kevin Bish, Guardian Protection, 1 7247413500, [email protected], https://guardianprotection.com/

SOURCE Guardian Protection