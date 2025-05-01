Anstey Hodge and Episcopal Retirement Services Form Strategic Partnership to Elevate Senior Adult Marketing

Senior living marketing firm Anstey Hodge has been hired to market Cincinnati-based Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS).

ROANOKE, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anstey Hodge is proud to announce a new marketing partnership with Episcopal Retirement Services (ERS), a respected leader in senior care serving over 3,000 older adults across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Specialists in marketing senior living communities and services nationwide, Anstey Hodge will be focusing on innovative solutions that support Episcopal Retirement Services' (ERS) goals. This includes a strong focus on digital campaign management and support for ERS's continuing care retirement communities in Cincinnati and Louisville.

"We're excited about the new partnership and all the potential for success with Episcopal Retirement Services," says John Anstey, president.

"We chose Anstey Hodge because of their strong industry knowledge and their strategic marketing experience serving senior adults, understanding their needs and where they are on their journey with a level of respect that ensures the right message reaches the right audience at the right time," says Lauryn Moore, vice president of marketing and public relations.

In addition to digital campaigns, Anstey Hodge is also supporting key initiatives within ERS' Center for Memory Support and Inclusion (CMSI), which brings expert memory care knowledge and compassion into the broader community. This work focuses on enhancing awareness of CMSI's resources, educational tools, and inclusive programs that foster dignity, connection, and joy for those living with dementia. Just as importantly, CMSI aims to empower care partners with meaningful support throughout their journey. By reducing stigma and deepening public understanding, these efforts help build more compassionate, dementia-inclusive communities where everyone can feel seen, supported, and valued.

Anstey Hodge is a full-service advertising agency that specializes in marketing senior living communities nationwide. Founded in 2003, Anstey Hodge has won more than 150 ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation. The agency is a recognized Google partner agency.

Since 1951, Episcopal Retirement Services has worked to enrich the lives of older adults in a person-centered, innovative, and spiritually-based way. The organization owns and operates three continuing care retirement communities—two in Cincinnati, Ohio, and one in Louisville, Kentucky—as well as more than 30 rent-subsidized Affordable Living communities. ERS also provides a range of home and community-based programs, including The Center for Memory Support and Inclusion, Living Well Senior Solutions, and Deupree Meals on Wheels, which delivers over 115,000 meals annually.

