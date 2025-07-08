AnswerLab Welcomes Strategic New Hires to Accelerate Growth and Expand Client Impact

AnswerLab, the leader in defining the next generation of customer-centric brand experiences, announces the addition of four key new hires, further expanding its leadership team and capabilities.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AnswerLab, the leader in defining the next generation of customer-centric brand experiences, announces the addition of four key new hires, further expanding its leadership team and capabilities.

These new hires follow last year's appointment of Megan Malli as Chief Executive Officer and mark a pivotal moment in AnswerLab's evolution, as the company deepens its capabilities, reimagines its offerings, and rises to meet the demands of a rapidly changing marketplace.

New Appointments:

Tim Rumpler , Chief Client & Growth Officer, joins AnswerLab with over 25 years of leadership experience in integrated marketing, digital consulting, and enterprise-scale transformation. With a proven track record at Accenture, VML, and Valtech, Rumpler is known for building high-performing teams, solving complex challenges, and delivering measurable results for Fortune 100 companies. His approach is grounded in a growth mindset, cross-functional collaboration, and a relentless focus on driving meaningful business impact.

Jesse Buccafusco, MD Strategy is a seasoned strategic account leader and brings 15 years of experience delivering digital product design, development, and marketing solutions. With a hands-on approach and passion for solving complex challenges, Jesse is adept at aligning creative and technology teams to bring brand visions to life and deliver real-world value.

Amanda Nizzere, CMO a highly respected B2B marketing strategist and former Global CMO of Prophet, joins as fractional CMO. With nearly 25 years of experience helping firms unlock their next stage of growth, Amanda excels in blending brand and demand strategies to accelerate pipeline and drive sustainable advantage. She is also the creator and host of Female Fractionals, a podcast that spotlights independent executive leaders.

Tess Bricker, Chief of Staff brings a depth of experience as an executive business partner, supporting leaders through periods of rapid growth and transformation through operational expertise and strategic foresight. Most recently, she played a critical role in the 2024 sale of Huge Inc. to AEA.

Leadership Perspective

"In today's dynamic market, we must be outcome-driven, not activity-driven—and scale value in every engagement," said Megan Malli, CEO of AnswerLab. "Our clients face increasing pressure to deliver faster, smarter, and more holistically. These new leaders bring the vision, discipline, and heart to help us meet that challenge and expand our role as trusted, strategic partners."

In a landscape reshaped by artificial intelligence, intensifying competition, and shifting client expectations, AnswerLab is building the future of UX: strategic, immersive, and profoundly human. The addition of these talented leaders reinforce AnswerLab's legacy as a trusted advisor to top global brands, helping their clients accelerate growth by reflecting real-world complexity, delivering cross functional solutions and empowering bold action and innovation to create the digital experiences of tomorrow.

For more information on how AnswerLab empowers digital leaders to create user-first brand experiences that stand out, visit www.answerlab.com.

About AnswerLab

AnswerLab partners with visionary brands to create impactful digital products centered on user needs, transforming insights into actionable strategies that drive growth. Celebrating 20 years of empowering clients to lead confidently, AnswerLab combines unmatched expertise with forward-thinking solutions, empowering clients to make confident decisions that fuel product success across industries, including technology, finance, retail, and healthcare. answerlab.com

Media Contact

Amanda Nizzere, AnswerLab, 1 646-553-5500, [email protected], www.answerlab.com

SOURCE AnswerLab