Answers to the top questions about tankless water heaters from Quality 1st Plumbing and Drains

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tankless water heaters offer numerous benefits, including endless hot water, energy efficiency, and space savings. However, deciding to switch to a tankless water heater is often a question-filled process. According to the United States Department of Energy, tankless water heaters can be up to 34% more energy efficient than conventional units. Questions about tankless water heaters include the cost of purchase and operation, lifespan, maintenance, warranty, and more. Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains has the answers to help.
- How does a tankless water heater work? Tankless water heaters heat water on demand using a heat exchanger. When a hot water tap is turned on, cold water flows through the exchanger and is heated instantly as it passes through.
- Do tankless water heaters run on gas or electricity? Tankless water heaters can run on either gas or electricity. Gas models are more common for whole-house applications due to faster heating times.
- What size tankless water heater is best? The size depends on factors like household size, simultaneous hot water demands, and climate. It's best to consult with a professional to determine the right size for your needs.
- How long do tankless water heaters last? Tankless water heaters typically last about 20 years, which is about twice the lifespan of traditional tank water heaters.
- What maintenance do tankless water heaters need? Annual maintenance is recommended, including flushing and descaling to remove mineral buildup, especially in areas with hard water., Making sure you understand the maintenance procedures is part of the job when purchasing and installing a tankless water heater from Paso Robles' Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains.
- Are tankless water heaters more energy-efficient? Yes, tankless water heaters are generally more energy-efficient because they only heat water when needed, eliminating standby energy losses associated with storage tanks.
- Do tankless water heaters provide unlimited hot water? While they can provide a continuous flow of hot water, the amount is limited by the unit's flow rate. Larger units or multiple units may be needed for high-demand households.
- How much do tankless water heaters cost? Tankless water heaters vary in price starting at a few hundred dollars. The size of the water heater has a lot to do with the initial cost. Working with a plumber who is very knowledgeable about tankless water heaters, such as Paso Robles' Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains, can result in savings when taking advantage of up-front pricing that includes installation.
- Can tankless water heaters work in cold climates? Yes, but they may require more energy to heat colder incoming water. Units with higher kW ratings are often needed in colder climates.
- How long does it take for a tankless water heater to heat water? A typical tankless water heater takes about 15 seconds to bring water to the desired temperature.
- What kind of warranty comes with a tankless water heater? Tankless water heaters come with a manufacturer's warranty which can vary from six to 12 years. Some warranties may cover specific parts for longer.
