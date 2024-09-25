Answers to the top questions about tankless water heaters from Quality 1st Plumbing and Drains

Discover the benefits of tankless water heaters, including energy efficiency, endless hot water, and space savings. Get answers to common questions on costs, maintenance, lifespan, and more from Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tankless water heaters offer numerous benefits, including endless hot water, energy efficiency, and space savings. However, deciding to switch to a tankless water heater is often a question-filled process. According to the United States Department of Energy, tankless water heaters can be up to 34% more energy efficient than conventional units. Questions about tankless water heaters include the cost of purchase and operation, lifespan, maintenance, warranty, and more. Quality 1st Plumbing & Drains has the answers to help.