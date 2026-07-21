Antara Cruises Relaunches MV Ganga Vilas with Ganges' First Pool

"Luxury is about constantly evolving the guest experience. The addition of the Ganges' first open-air sun deck pool aboard MV Ganga Vilas is another step towards redefining luxury river cruising in India." — Raj Singh, Founder & Chairman, Antara Cruises Post this

The recommencement of these sailings once again opens access to an extraordinary itinerary linking two countries through historic waterways, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, wildlife habitats and vibrant riverside communities. Bookings are now open for Varanasi–Kolkata sailings in late 2026 and throughout 2027, with India–Bangladesh departures available from 2027. Further information on available river cruise itineraries can be found on the Antara Cruises website.

Originally inaugurated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India in January 2023, MV Ganga Vilas pioneered the world's longest river cruise and has since become an icon of Indian river cruising. Since its inaugural voyage in 2023, the vessel has attracted international attention, becoming one of the defining symbols of India's emerging luxury river cruise sector. Indigenously conceptualised and handcrafted from the hull plates to the tea tastings, MV Ganga Vilas is a celebration of India's post-independence design, combining mid-century furniture, Varanasi Gyasar textiles and contemporary abstract Tantric art to create interiors that reflect—and connect guests with—the landscapes and cultures of the Ganges.

The vessel offers elegantly appointed suites, automated panoramic bay windows, gourmet dining and personalised service, with the addition of the new sun deck pool further enhancing the onboard guest experience. Raj Singh, Founder & Chairman of Antara Cruises, said: "Luxury is about constantly evolving the guest experience. At Antara Cruises, our endeavour has always been to offer experiences that meet and exceed global standards. The addition of an open-air sun deck pool aboard MV Ganga Vilas is another step towards redefining luxury river cruising in India and reinforcing our commitment to providing world-class facilities and exceptional hospitality."

About Antara Cruises

Established in 2003, Antara Cruises pioneered the revival of luxury river cruising in India after more than a century. Today, the company operates award-winning voyages across the Ganges, Brahmaputra and other iconic waterways, combining boutique luxury, authentic cultural immersion and responsible tourism. Through its commitment to regenerating forgotten riparian communities and landscapes, Antara Cruises continues to showcase India's rivers as one of the world's most compelling river cruise experiences.

Media Contact

Vineet Arora, Antara Cruises, 91 8048673776, [email protected], https://www.antaracruises.com

SOURCE Antara Cruises