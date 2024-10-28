Antarctica21 and HIF Global Collaborate to Pioneer the Use of e-Fuels in Antarctica

By integrating e-Fuel into our operations, we are paving the way toward a more sustainable future for Antarctic tourism, while helping drive innovation in marine fuel alternatives. - Jaime Vásquez, President of Antarctica21 Post this

The partnership is the first step in Antarctica21's ambitious plan to shift its operations toward the exclusive use of e-Fuels. At a ceremony in Punta Arenas, in southern Chile, on October 25, 2024, Antarctica21 and HIF Global signed an agreement whereby e-Gasoline will be tested for the operation of Zodiacs by Antarctica21's flagship expedition vessel, Magellan Explorer. In the following years, Antarctica21 plans to expand the use of e-Fuels to include synthetic Marine Gas Oil (e-MGO) to power Magellan Explorer's main engines, as well as synthetic jet fuel for air operations, achieving full alignment between the company's fuel usage and its sustainability goals.

The e-Fuel used for this partnership is locally sourced from HIF Global's Haru Oni plant in Punta Arenas, in Chile's Magallanes Region, where the company produces e-Fuel for various industrial applications. The plant's innovative approach has the potential to position Chile as a key element in the global energy transition.

Jaime Vásquez, President of Antarctica21, said: "We are delighted to be at the forefront of the quest for alternative energy solutions. The strategic partnership between Antarctica21 and HIF aligns with our ongoing sustainability initiatives, which encompass energy-efficient practices and a comprehensive carbon offsetting and certification program. By integrating e-Fuel into our operations, we are paving the way toward a more sustainable future for Antarctic tourism, while helping drive innovation in marine fuel alternatives."

Víctor Turpaud, CEO of HIF Latam, stated: "This agreement is a concrete step that reaffirms our commitment to decarbonizing the planet. Our e-Fuels can make a difference today, not only transforming regional tourism but also contributing to a sustainable future in the White Continent."

About Antarctica21: Antarctica21 specializes in fly-and-sail expeditions to the White Continent. Before Antarctica21, travelers who wanted to reach the Antarctic Peninsula had only one option: a two-day cruise across the notoriously rough seas of the Drake Passage. Since its founding in 2003, however, Antarctica21's boutique expeditions have offered a more comfortable alternative. A two-hour flight takes guests from Punta Arenas, Chile, directly to King George Island, where they then board their expedition ship. No stormy crossing. No seasickness. Just quick, total immersion in the Antarctic experience. The company's ships accommodate a maximum of 76 guests, offering an exclusive experience, flexibility and access that larger vessels can't match. Antarctica21 has been a CarbonNeutral® certified company since 2019 and is committed to innovation and sustainability in its entire operation. For more information, visit https://www.antarctica21.com/.

About HIF Global: HIF Global is a world leader in the production of e-Fuels and develops projects worldwide to convert renewable energy into carbon-neutral fuels usable in existing engines. HIF Haru Oni is its first operational facility, located in southern Chile, and the company is developing commercial-scale facilities in the United States, Uruguay, Australia, Brazil and Chile. For more information, visit http://www.hifglobal.com/.

