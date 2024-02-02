Anthony Anderson & Cedric The Entertainer's AC Barbeque Announce First NIL Deal With 2023 Washington Huskies Offensive Line

"For anyone wondering what it means to be 'Husky & Handsome,' these young men are it. We're so proud to have them representing the brand – no matter where they play on the field, they will always be Team Husky & Handsome." - Cedric The Entertainer Post this

"We wanted to celebrate these big dawgs for everything they do. These are the guys that don't always get the spotlight, don't always get the love, but they're the unsung heroes of each and every game," said Cedric The Entertainer. "For anyone wondering what it means to be 'Husky & Handsome,' these young men are it. We're so proud to have them representing the brand – no matter where they play on the field, they will always be Team Husky & Handsome."

To kick things off (football pun intended), renowned photographer Matt Sayles led the Huskies through a photo shoot on the rooftop of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. They were dressed by celebrated stylist SNL Louc-Diouf, whose past clients include Russell Wilson and Damian Lillard. Capping off the weekend, they attended an Emmy's viewing party hosted by Anthony Anderson and got a crash course in what "blocking" means in Hollywood with a visit to the set of The Neighborhood, Cedric's hit TV series.

"It's said that the camera adds ten pounds – but that's just the way the Husky & Handsome Men of the Year like it!" said Anthony Anderson.

Photographer Matt Sayles added, "I hope that people see these photos and see the husky and handsomeness in themselves that they may be minimizing or ignoring. I hope people look at the photos and say, 'That's me. I look good. I'm husky, I'm handsome.' I hope they see themselves and their true shine, and show that shine to the world."

AC Barbeque is proud to acknowledge the record-shattering accomplishments of the 2023 University of Washington offensive line and to give the guys one last special memory of their remarkable season. Look out for the photos on social media and AC Barbeque's website coming soon. AC Barbeque will continue to honor more Husky & Handsome Men of the Year each month – because "living large and looking good doing it" is what AC Barbeque is all about.

Download the photo shoot and behind-the-scenes videos here.

Credits:

Photos: Matt Sayles

Video: Joshua Jasper

Stylist: SNL Louc-Diouf

Makeup: Grace Balsamo

Studio: Issue Studio

About AC Barbeque:

AC Barbeque is a new BBQ lifestyle brand created by beloved comedians and grilling enthusiasts, Anthony Anderson and Cedric The Entertainer. Founded on the principles of Black excellence, family tradition, and bringing people together, AC Barbeque aims to provide the tools, flavor, and community that'll take grilling to the next level. When you need to up your BBQ game, just look to the AC Flame. Learn more at http://www.acbarbeque.com and follow @acbarbeque on Instagram.

