Anthony J. Parkinson, Former Urbix EVP & Advisory Board Chair, Launches New Sustainable Ventures

International Financier Shifts Focus to Environmental Projects for Future Planetary Health

PHOENIX, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following his instrumental role in guiding Urbix, Inc. to a landmark $32 million equity investment in October 2023, Anthony J. Parkinson, strategic business consultant, and senior mentor is directing his attention towards fresh and impactful ventures.

Having successfully steered Urbix, Inc., a Mesa-based graphite processor, through financial milestones, Parkinson now explores projects in water treatment, energy recovery, and long-duration energy storage. This transition coincides with Urbix's recent closure of a substantial $32 million equity investment.

In an era where water remediation and stewardship take center stage, Parkinson emphasizes the imperative need for sustainable solutions, citing, "Mindful use of resources will not only benefit the planet, it will simply be good business."

Recognizing water as the world's most precious natural resource, Parkinson draws parallels with graphite and lithium. He expresses enthusiasm for the potential environmental sustainability of these projects.

A key figure at Urbix since 2016, Parkinson played a pivotal role in shaping the company's trajectory. Urbix, known for creating advanced anode material for electric vehicle batteries, has seen significant growth under Parkinson's contributions as Vice-Chairman, Executive Vice-President, and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

With a distinguished career in cutting-edge technology, including co-founding Kronos (later UKG) and partner at Quincy-Hillman, Parkinson brings a wealth of experience. His past roles as an investment banking partner with Drexel Burnham Lambert and senior vice-president at Hasbro showcase his extensive corporate background.

"I am excited about 2024," says Parkinson, "much like I was eight years ago when Nico and Adam [the founders of Urbix] and I sat down for coffee and a pastry in Old Town [Scottsdale]."

Parkinson describes a common feeling associated with successful ideas, stating, "It's a certain energy, combined, of course, with real-world viability. As they say, when you know, you know. Stay tuned for breaking news of a holistic and restorative response to managing the water we need so desperately and use and abuse so casually and recklessly."

About Anthony J. Parkinson

With a rich background in strategic financial consulting, business leadership, start-up private equity funding, and corporate operations at the highest level, Anthony J. Parkinson is an energetic and engaging visionary with global experience. He is delighted to be in the position to work with many people — both athletes and entrepreneurs — to help them reach their full potential. As well, Tony sits on several boards in both advisory and administrative positions. A lifelong student himself, he is pleased to have a close relationship with several post-secondary institutions.

