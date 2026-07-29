Anthony Wayne Theater Names Jennifer L. Carlson Executive Director

"I am honored to become the inaugural Executive Director of the Anthony Wayne Theater at such an exciting moment in its history." said Carlson Post this

During her tenure, she helped guide the organization through post-pandemic recovery while expanding programming, strengthening community partnerships, and advancing the preservation of the historic theater. Carlson also oversaw the implementation of a long-term strategic plan centered on programming, financial sustainability, and community engagement.

"Jennifer's appointment represents an exciting new chapter for Anthony Wayne Theater," said AWT president, Todd Scott. "Throughout her career, Jennifer has demonstrated a remarkable ability to connect historic cultural institutions with the communities they serve. Her experience leading nonprofit theaters, building community partnerships, and stewarding revitalization projects makes her uniquely qualified to help advance AWT's vision. We are confident her leadership will help strengthen the foundation we've built and guide the organization through its next stage of growth."

Founded as a local nonprofit organization committed to preserving and reimagining the Anthony Wayne Theater, AWT is working to restore the historic Wayne landmark as a welcoming destination for movies, live performances, educational programming, arts enrichment, and community events. The project is designed to serve as a cultural, civic, and economic asset for the region while creating a vibrant gathering place for future generations.

"I am honored to become the inaugural Executive Director of the Anthony Wayne Theater at such an exciting moment in its history," said Carlson. "Throughout my career, I have been drawn to organizations that honor historic landmarks while creating intentional opportunities for community connection. I look forward to working alongside the Board of Directors, donors and community partners to help bring AWT's vision to life and ensure this beloved landmark serves generations to come."

Through its ongoing planning and fundraising efforts, AWT continues to build support for the restoration and revitalization of the theater. The organization recently completed important early planning activities and remains focused on responsibly advancing the project while engaging the community in shaping its future.

For more information about Anthony Wayne Theater and its mission, visit anthonywaynetheater.org

About Anthony Wayne Theater

Anthony Wayne Theater (AWT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing and reopening the historic Anthony Wayne Theater in Wayne, Pennsylvania. Guided by a vision to honor the theater's legacy while reimagining it for today's audiences, AWT is working to create a vibrant community destination that brings together movies, live performance, arts enrichment, cultural programming, and community connection under one historic roof. For more information, visit anthonywaynetheater.org

Media Contact

Marielle Luke, Brian Communications, 1 4843852927, [email protected]

SOURCE Anthony Wayne Theater