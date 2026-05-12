Anthro Energy and EnPower, Inc. Sign Master MOU to Scale U.S. Lithium-Ion Cell Production

"EnPower is strategically positioned to serve as an integrator of domestic battery technologies and a vector for rapid commercialization," said Adrian Yao, CEO and Founder of EnPower. "We are excited to augment our platforms with [Anthro's] advanced electrolytes to deliver to our customer needs." Post this

Demand for advanced batteries in these sectors is accelerating rapidly. According to a 2026 industry report, the artificial intelligence and robotics market in aerospace and defense is projected to grow from $26.9 billion in 2025 to $29.7 billion in 2026, reflecting a 10.5% annual growth rate driven by increased adoption of autonomous drones, robotics, and AI-enabled defense systems. Each of these platforms urgently depends on high-performance, domestically manufactured batteries — a category currently underserved by the U.S. supply base.

Under the Master MOU, the companies will collaborate across multi-phases to deliver high-performance and high power cells governed by separate Definitive Agreement with defined product specifications, performance targets, and commercial timelines.

Together, Anthro and EnPower are developing high-performance pouch cell designs for mission-critical applications, targeting:

Safe, High-energy: cells exceeding 350 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) for high-energy applications while maintaining industry-leading safety—combining synergistic electrolyte and separator technologies

Specialty High-power: high-rate or ultra-high rate capability for applications needing lift (drones) or ride-through power (AI Datacenters)

By combining EnPower's U.S.-based electrode and pouch cell manufacturing capabilities with Anthro Energy's Proteus electrolyte platform, the partnership delivers cells that support longer mission times, safer system designs, and operation in more demanding environments across air, land, and underwater domains — all manufactured domestically. The collaboration targets high-performance applications across defense, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), drones, robotics, embodied AI systems, and public safety equipment, where performance, safety, and secure domestic sourcing are critical.

"As one of the only end-to-end domestic cell makers right-sized for defense and critical infrastructure markets, EnPower is strategically positioned to serve as an integrator of domestic battery technologies and a vector for rapid commercialization," said Adrian Yao, CEO and Founder of EnPower. "Anthro is an excellent example of this, and we are excited to augment our platforms with advanced electrolytes to deliver on a wide variety of customer needs."

"This partnership is about reindustrializing American manufacturing and rebuilding a domestic battery supply chain for the next generation of energy storage" said David Mackanic, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthro Energy. "Through this partnership, we are integrating a paradigm-shifting battery platform with U.S. manufacturing capabilities to accelerate commercialization and deliver high-performance energy solutions for defense, robotics, and autonomous systems."

The Master MOU establishes a structured framework for the parties to collaborate on Definitive Agreements covering each workstream. Anthro Energy recently announced plans to establish the first large-scale, U.S.-owned and operated advanced electrolyte manufacturing facility in Louisville, Kentucky—just 2 hours away from EnPower's 92,000 sqft Indianapolis facility, further anchoring this collaboration's commitment to onshore battery production and build a secure domestic ecosystem.

About EnPower, Inc.

EnPower is an Indianapolis-headquartered battery cell manufacturer targeting defense and critical infrastructure markets. Founded in 2014, EnPower specializes in advanced electrode and separator innovations through scalable process engineering excellence. EnPower's mission is to increase domestic energy independence by delivering high-quality, high-performing, and commercially scalable battery cells for a new wave of critical technologies. For more information, visit https://www.enpowerinc.com/.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes to enhance the performance, safety, and flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Founded out of Stanford University and headquartered in Alameda, California, Anthro's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform enables safer, mechanically robust batteries compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure. The company is expanding domestic production capacity, including a planned large-scale advanced electrolyte facility in Louisville, Kentucky, to support growing demand across defense, robotics, consumer electronics, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.anthroenergy.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Nguyen, Anthro Energy, 1 408-703-2967, [email protected], https://www.anthroenergy.com/

Adrian Yao, EnPower Inc, 1 463-213-3200, [email protected], https://www.enpowerinc.com/

SOURCE Anthro Energy