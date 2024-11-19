Anthro Energy Appoints Seasoned Silicon Valley Technology Executive Ralph Schmitt to Board of Directors

New addition to Board of Directors to help accelerate mission to develop and scale next generation electrolyte technologies.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthro Energy, an advanced polymer electrolyte battery company, today announced the addition of Ralph Schmitt as an independent director on its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome such accomplished leader to our Board of Directors," said David Mackanic, CEO of Anthro Energy. "Ralph's diverse expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and respond to the growing demand for advanced battery technologies. Together, we will enhance our capabilities and drive our vision forward." This strategic addition will help Anthro Energy accelerate its mission to develop and scale next generation electrolyte technologies that redefine what is possible with lithium-ion batteries. The company continues to push the boundaries of higher energy density, improved safety, and novel form factors.

"Anthro Energy is an exciting company addressing real fundamental issues impacting the battery market. Their technology has been proven and they are now embarking on the next phase of development to scale manufacturing", stated Ralph Schmitt, "I am excited to be able to contribute in even a small way after having led multiple companies through this important time in their development."

Mr. Schmitt's leadership experience spans over 30 years in semiconductor and advanced technology companies including Cypress Semiconductor, Broadcom/PLXTechnology and Toshiba/OCZ Technology. In the advanced battery market, he was on the investment and leadership teams of Enovix Corporation. Most recently he was the CEO of VulcanForms, Inc., a company that specializes in digital additive manufacturing (AM). Mr. Schmitt holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rutgers University.

