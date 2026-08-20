Anthro Energy Breaks Ground on America's First U.S.-Owned Advanced Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility in Kentucky

"Kentucky continues to lead the nation in advanced manufacturing, and today's groundbreaking marks another exciting step forward for our Commonwealth," said Kentucky Governor Beshear. Post this

"As demand for advanced batteries continues to grow, rebuilding domestic manufacturing capacity for critical battery materials has become a national priority," said David Mackanic, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthro Energy. "Today's groundbreaking represents much more than the start of construction; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for American battery manufacturing. By producing advanced electrolytes here in the United States, we're helping build a more resilient domestic supply chain while enabling the next generation of safer, higher-performing batteries."

Anthro Energy's proprietary Anthro Proteus® platform replaces conventional liquid electrolytes with advanced phase-change polymer electrolytes that improve battery safety, increase energy density, and enable greater design flexibility while remaining compatible with today's lithium-ion manufacturing infrastructure. The company's technology supports a broad range of applications, including consumer electronics, transportation, defense, robotics, and next-generation energy storage. Located in the heart of America's growing Battery Belt, the facility will utilize Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC)-free inputs from day one, helping establish a secure domestic source of one of the battery industry's most critical materials. The project reflects a coordinated investment among federal, state, and local partners to strengthen America's battery manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains.

"Kentucky continues to lead the nation in advanced manufacturing, and today's groundbreaking marks another exciting step forward for our Commonwealth," said Gov. Beshear. "Anthro Energy's investment will create quality jobs for Kentucky families, strengthen our growing battery and energy storage sector, and further establish Kentucky as the destination of choice for innovative companies building the future right here in America.

The facility is expected to support economic development throughout Louisville and Jefferson County while strengthening partnerships with local workforce organizations and educational institutions, including Kentucky FAME, Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC), KentuckianaWorks, Kentucky Valor, and Fort Campbell. Anthro plans to recruit and train the next generation of advanced manufacturing talent as the facility ramps toward commercial production. The project also builds on Kentucky's growing battery manufacturing ecosystem, joining a rapidly expanding network of investments in automotive, battery, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing across the Commonwealth. Louisville's central location within the Battery Belt positions Anthro to serve automakers, battery manufacturers, and suppliers throughout the South and Midwest with domestically produced advanced electrolyte materials.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes to enhance the performance, safety, and flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Founded out of Stanford University and headquartered in Alameda, California, Anthro's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform enables safer, mechanically robust batteries compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure. The company is expanding domestic production capacity, including a planned large-scale advanced electrolyte facility in Louisville, Kentucky, to support growing demand across defense, robotics, consumer electronics, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.anthroenergy.com

Media Contact

Jackie Nguyen, Anthro Energy, 1 408-703-2967, [email protected], https://www.anthroenergy.com/

SOURCE Anthro Energy