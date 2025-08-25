Anthro Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of New Alameda Headquarters

"As a member of the House Small Business Committee, I'm proud to champion companies in our district like Anthro Energy who are doing innovative work, educating and developing our workforce, and driving economic growth in our district." - Congresswoman Lateefah Simon Post this

"This facility is more than just a workplace—it's a launchpad for innovation," said David Mackanic, CEO & Co-Founder of Anthro Energy. "We're inventing next generation battery technology, showcasing that we're capable of manufacturing this advanced technology here in the U.S. and Alameda. With this expansion and enhanced capacity, Anthro is setting the stage to scale its battery technology for global impact."

Anthro was honored by distinguished elected officials, investors, partners and members of the community. Guests participated in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, toured the facility's state of the art laboratories and production floor, and viewed live technology demonstrations. The new headquarters has a production capacity of 10 MWh of battery cells and over 100 MWh of Anthro Proteus™ electrolyte annually.

"Cutting-edge American innovation drives our global competitiveness," said Congresswoman Lateefah Simon. "As a member of the House Small Business Committee, I'm proud to champion companies in our district like Anthro Energy who are doing innovative work, educating and developing our workforce, and driving economic growth in our district."

"Alameda is proud to welcome Anthro Energy to our community," added Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft. "Their work is advancing technology, creating skilled jobs, and reinforcing Alameda's role as a hub for sustainable innovation."

The event also featured a unique art installation, where guests painted small canvases using Anthro's signature geometric shapes in brand colors. These art pieces will be a compilation as a permanent installation in Anthro's headquarters.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this community – a community where innovation and quality of life go hand in hand," said Joe Papp, CTO & Co-Founder of Anthro Energy. "Anthro is ready to bridge from the lab bench to the world—where we can scale what works, learn in days instead of months, and deliver reliable, high-quality products at commercial scale."

The Alameda headquarters will accelerate Anthro Energy's mission to deploy its Anthro Proteus™ technology platform across consumer electronics, micro-mobility, defense, and other high-growth sectors—strengthening the Bay Area's leadership in energy storage innovation and advancing a safer, more sustainable energy future.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes to enhance the performance, safety, and flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Founded out of Stanford University, the company's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform is driving innovation across consumer electronics, transportation, defense, and more. Headquartered in Alameda, California, Anthro Energy is committed to building a safer, more sustainable energy future through breakthrough materials science. Learn more at www.anthroenergy.com.

Media Contact

