Anthro Energy Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Leading technology innovator recognized for building super-durable lithium-ion electrolytes for lighter, safer, and longer lasting batteries.

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthro Energy is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2025. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Fast Company, which underscores Anthro's dedication to redefining what is possible with lithium-ion batteries," said Dr. David Mackanic, CEO of Anthro Energy. "Our new Anthro Proteus™ injectable phase change electrolyte is a scalable approach to create safer, lighter, and longer lasting batteries across a range of industries. The technical and commercial traction we have developed over the last year puts Anthro in an exciting position to have widespread impact on the energy storage ecosystem."

Anthro Energy was recognized for reimagining the most dangerous part of lithium-ion batteries: the flammable liquid electrolyte. At the heart of Anthro's breakthrough is its core technology, Anthro Proteus™—a patented, polymer-based electrolyte platform that replaces flammable liquids with a safe, mechanically robust material. Anthro Proteus™ delivers improved ruggedness, lighter weight, longer cycle life, and drop-in compatibility with existing battery infrastructure, helping manufacturers scale next-generation batteries without tradeoffs.

Anthro is set to become the first U.S. owned and operated large-scale producer of advanced battery electrolytes. Spun out of Stanford in 2021, Anthro has secured $20M in Series A funding, $43M in government grants and incentives, and started development of a 25 GWh production facility. Anthro continues to push the boundaries of battery innovation and has achieved major milestones in 2024, including its first commercial deployment, a series of safety and performance breakthroughs, and successful external testing under extreme conditions. These milestones support Anthro's vision to enable every battery manufacturer in the world by bringing Anthro Proteus™ to the center of safer, better batteries for consumer electronics, defense, electric mobility, and beyond.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a Silicon Valley based company producing advanced electrolytes to break battery barriers. Anthro's mission is to unlock the full potential of batteries to ensure safe and widespread energy solutions. Anthro's technology enables enhanced safety and stability, unprecedented performance, and radically new battery form factors. Spun out of Stanford University and based in Alameda, CA., Anthro is proudly supported by world-class investors, a wide range of government grants, and Tier 1 global customers.

