Anthro Energy Opens New Headquarters in Alameda, California

Accelerating Breakthrough Battery Innovation and Commercialization in Advanced Manufacturing Park

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthro Energy, a cutting-edge battery technology company focused on revolutionizing lithium-ion batteries with its advanced electrolyte technology, Anthro Proteus™, today announced opening of a new corporate headquarters in Alameda, California. The move supports Anthro's next phase of growth including scaling production capacity to over 10 MWh of battery cells and over 100 MWh of Anthro Proteus™ electrolyte annually. The company will now operate from a newly secured 31,748-square-foot facility at 2095 North Loop Road in The Loop, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing park located near the Alameda waterfront and home to major innovators including Abbott Laboratories, Convergent Laser Technologies, Rondo Energy, and Penumbra, among many others.

The expanded headquarters will serve as Anthro Energy's new center for research and development, initial commercial production, and core business operations. The facility includes modern laboratories, enhanced R&D infrastructure, comprehensive quality control capabilities, and commercial scale production equipment for battery cells and electrolytes. Anthro's new headquarters also has updated office spaces featuring private offices, conference rooms, and collaborative areas designed to foster innovation. These capabilities will fulfill existing demand from partners across diverse industries in specialty consumer electronics, micromobility, defense, and more.

"Our relocation to Alameda represents a pivotal step in Anthro Energy's growth," said David Mackanic, CEO of Anthro Energy. "This new facility empowers us to expand the reach of our breakthrough technologies, recruit world-class talent, and deepen our collaboration with key partners. Alameda's dynamic innovation ecosystem makes it the ideal home for our mission to revolutionize energy storage.

This move reflects Anthro Energy's continued investment in sustainable growth and its commitment to the Bay Area's renowned science and technology community. The Alameda location offers proximity to world-class talent, supportive local leadership, and a growing network of technology innovators.

Anthro Energy's decision to relocate to Alameda marks an exciting addition for our city," said Mayor Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft. "Their innovative work in next-generation energy solutions aligns perfectly with Alameda's vision for a sustainable, technology-driven future. We are proud to offer a dynamic environment where companies like Anthro Energy can thrive and contribute to our community's innovation ecosystem and economic vitality.

The support is also welcomed by local Alameda Chamber of Commerce President, Madlen Saddik who commented, "We are pleased to welcome Anthro Energy to Alameda. Their arrival brings high-quality jobs, advanced technology, and long-term investment to our local economy. We look forward to supporting their growth and their involvement in the community."

Anthro Energy's new facility officially moved in April 2025 and is positioning the company for its next phase of growth and expansion in the evolving energy storage landscape.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes to enhance the performance, safety, and flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Founded out of Stanford University, Anthro Energy's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform is driving innovation across consumer electronics, transportation, defense, and more. Headquartered in Alameda, California, the company is committed to building a safer, more sustainable energy future through breakthrough materials science. For more information, visit www.anthroenergy.com.

