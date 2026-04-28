Anthro Energy Receives U.S. Department of Energy Approval to Advance First U.S.-Owned Advanced Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility into Execution Phase

"This project will create quality jobs, strengthen our growing battery industry, and position Kentucky at the forefront of building a more secure and resilient domestic supply chain. I want to thank Anthro Energy for their commitment to our state and our workforce," said Governor Andy Beshear. Post this

"Kentucky continues to be a national leader in the future of energy and advanced manufacturing, and Anthro Energy's investment is another major step forward," said Governor Andy Beshear. "This project will create quality jobs for our people, strengthen our growing battery industry, and position Kentucky at the forefront of building a more secure and resilient domestic supply chain. I want to thank Anthro Energy for their commitment to our state and our workforce."

In the next phase of the project, Anthro Energy will initiate construction and equipment installation while accelerating hiring, supplier integration, and operational readiness. The facility is expected to support a range of critical end markets, including defense applications, advanced consumer electronics, mobility platforms, and the rapidly growing energy storage systems (ESS) market.

Alongside development of the new facility, Anthro will support the local community by strengthening partnerships across Louisville and Jefferson County, advancing workforce development through apprenticeship programs with Kentucky FAME and Jefferson Community and Technical College (JCTC), and hiring talent from organizations such as KentuckianaWorks, Kentucky Valor, and Fort Campbell.

"This is a defining moment for Anthro Energy and for the broader effort to reshore critical battery infrastructure," said David Mackanic, CEO and Co-Founder of Anthro Energy. "We are moving quickly, from technology development to full-scale manufacturing, to ensure that next-generation battery materials are produced here in the United States. With the DOE's support, we are accelerating the buildout of a domestic supply chain that is more secure, more resilient, and better positioned to support the future of electrification."

Having completed all planning milestones, the move to the next phase of the Anthro project demonstrates the continued support of DOE to enable the rapid buildout of a secure and resilient domestic battery supply chain.

The facility's groundbreaking is anticipated to be held in mid-2026.

About Anthro Energy

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes that improve the performance, safety, and design flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Spun out of Stanford University and based in Alameda, California, the company's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform powers energy storage applications across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and defense sectors. Anthro is committed to reshoring battery manufacturing and building an advanced energy future through materials innovation.

For more information, visit www.anthroenergy.com

Media Contact

Jackie Nguyen, Anthro Energy, 1 408-703-2967, [email protected], https://www.anthroenergy.com/

SOURCE Anthro Energy