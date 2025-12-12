Anthro Energy Selects Louisville, KY Site to Establish the First Large-Scale, U.S.-Owned and Operated Li-ion Battery Electrolyte Facility

"Anthro Energy's investment is a win for Louisville and a win for Kentucky," said Governor Andy Beshear. "We're proud to support a company that's bringing innovation, opportunity, and momentum to the Commonwealth." Post this

Anthro was awarded a $24.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy in January 2025 and $18.4 million in investment tax credits under the second round of the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) 48C Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Tax Credit program.

"Anthro Energy's investment is a win for Louisville and a win for Kentucky," said Governor Andy Beshear. "This project reflects our state's growing leadership in the advanced energy economy and our commitment to attracting high-tech, future-ready manufacturing jobs. We're proud to support a company that's bringing innovation, opportunity, and momentum to the Commonwealth."

At full scale, the project is expected to create over 110 full-time positions and support more than 390 construction jobs, with hiring concentrated in skilled manufacturing, engineering, and operations roles. Anthro's commitment to workforce development also includes an investment of more than $1 million.

"This project puts Louisville at the center of two national priorities: energy independence and high-tech manufacturing," said Trevor Pawl, CEO of the Louisville Economic Development Alliance. "Anthro's investment marks a major step forward in our city's evolution as a hub for advanced materials and battery supply chain innovation. We're excited to welcome them to the South End and look forward to supporting their growth in Louisville.

The selection of Louisville represents a strategic expansion of Anthro's national footprint from its headquarters in Alameda, California, where R&D and pilot-scale manufacturing operations will continue. The Louisville facility significantly boosts domestic electrolyte capacity and complements Anthro's mission to accelerate the advanced energy transition through cutting-edge materials science.

"Anthro's decision to build its first U.S.-owned electrolyte production facility right here in Louisville once again shows our city is the best place to do business and is the epicenter of future-focused manufacturing," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "This investment adds more than 100 good-paying jobs to our local economy and cements Louisville's leadership in energy and advanced manufacturing."

Anthro Energy's project has received enthusiastic support from local, state, and federal stakeholders, including Governor Andy Beshear, Congressman Morgan McGarvey, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA), and the Louisville Economic Development Alliance. The company is eligible for more than $3 million in grants and incentives, including $750,000 from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development (KCED) and over $2 million in tax incentives from KEDFA and the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act (KEIA).

Anthro Energy is a next-generation battery technology company developing advanced polymer electrolytes that improve the performance, safety, and design flexibility of lithium-ion batteries. Spun out of Stanford University and based in Alameda, California, the company's proprietary Anthro Proteus™ platform powers energy storage applications across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and defense sectors. Anthro is committed to reshoring battery manufacturing and building an advanced energy future through materials innovation. For more information, visit www.anthroenergy.com

